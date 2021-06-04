Southwest monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Kerala & Lakshadweep

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

WeatherWarningduringnext5days *

04 June (Day 1): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, WestMadhya Pradesh and Telangana and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh,Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat state, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal AndhraPradesh&Yanam,Rayalaseema,Coastal&NorthInteriorKarnataka,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ Thunderstorm/Duststormwithlightning&gustywinds(speedreaching30-40kmph)verylikelyatisolatedplacesoverWestRajasthan.

♦ HeavyRainfallatisolatedplacesverylikelyoverArunachalPradesh,Assam&Meghalaya,MadhyaMaharashtra,Konkan&Goa,CoastalAndhraPradesh&Yanam,Telangana,Rayalaseema,Coastal&SouthInteriorKarnataka,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ StrongWind(speed40-50kmphgustingto60kmph)verylikelyoverSouthwest&WestcentralArabianSeaandwithwindspeed40-50kmphoverLakshadweeparea,SoutheastArabianSeaoffKeralacoast.Fishermenareadvisednottoventureintotheseareas.

05June(Day2):♦Thunderstormwithlightning&gustywinds(speedreaching30-40kmph)verylikelyatisolatedplacesRajasthanandwithlightningat isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Gujaratstate, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ HeavyRainfallatisolatedplacesverylikelyoverArunachalPradesh,Assam&Meghalaya,Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram&Tripura,Konkan&Goa,Coastal&NorthInteriorKarnataka,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ StrongWind(speed40-50kmphgustingto60kmph)verylikelyoverSouthwest&WestcentralArabianSeaandwithwindspeed40-50kmphoverLakshadweeparea,SoutheastArabianSeaoffKeralacoast.Fishermenareadvisednottoventureintotheseareas.

06 June (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands,ArunachalPradesh,Assam&Meghalaya,Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram&Tripura,Gujaratstate,Telangana,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ HeavyRainfallatisolatedplaceslikelyoverArunachalPradesh,Assam&MeghalayaandNagaland,Manipur,Mizoram&Tripura.

♦ StrongWind(speed40-50kmph gustingto60kmph)likelyover Southwest&WestcentralArabianSea.Fishermenareadvised nottoventure intotheseareas.

07 June (Day 4):♦ Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places likely over Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal &Sikkim,Odisha,Andaman&NicobarIslands,Gujaratstate,Telangana,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ HeavyRainfallatisolatedplaceslikelyoverSub-HimalayanWestBengal&Sikkim,Andaman&NicobarIslandsandAssam&Meghalaya.

♦ StrongWind(speed40-50kmph gustingto60kmph)likelyover Southwest&WestcentralArabianSea.Fishermenareadvised nottoventure intotheseareas.

08 June (Day 5):♦ Thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places likely over Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands,Gujaratstate,Telangana,TamilNadu,Puducherry&KaraikalandKerala&Mahe.

♦ HeavyRainfallatisolatedplaceslikelyoverSub-HimalayanWestBengal&Sikkim,Andaman&NicobarIslandsandAssam&Meghalaya.

♦ StrongWind(speed40-50kmph gustingto60kmph)likelyover Southwest&WestcentralArabianSea.Fishermenareadvised nottoventure intotheseareas.