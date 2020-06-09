New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre/Regional Meteorology Centre, New Delhi/Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department:

♦ Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of West Central & north Bay of Bengal, today.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Lat.14°N/Long.60°E, Lat.14°N/Long.70°E, Karwar, Shimoga, Tumukuru, Chittoor, Chennai, 18°N/Long.87°E and Lat.22°N/Long.93°E.

♦ Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, Goa, Some parts of Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka and Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamilnadu, some parts of Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern states during next 48 hours.

♦ Conditions are likely to become favorable subsequently for further advance of Southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana remaining parts of Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal & northeastern states, Sikkim, some parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during subsequent 48 hours.

♦ The low pressure area over eastcentral Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto midtropospheric levels persists. It is likely to move west-northwest wards and become well marked during next 48 hours.

♦ Under the influence of this Low Pressure Area, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during 09th-10th June, over central India during 11th- 13th June.

♦ Due to Strengthening of southwesterly flow, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely along the west coast of India during 10th- 13th June.

♦ The cyclonic circulation persists over south Gujarat & adjoining northeast Arabian Sea, north Odisha and East Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, IMD forecasts –No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over most parts of the country during next 3 days.

Weather Warning:

(10 June (Day 2): ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph)very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzzaffarpur, Punjab and Odisha; with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalayaand Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Coastal & South Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe & Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and westcentral & adjoining north Bay of Bengal, along & off Andhra Pradesh- Odisha Coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(11 June (Day 3): ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph)very likely at isolated places over Jammu &

Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzzaffarpur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Kerala & Mahe, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Assam & Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-

Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea, along & off Karnataka-Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep area and westcentral & adjoining north Bay of Bengal, along & off Andhra Pradesh- Odisha Coasts.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(12 June (Day 4): ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph)very likely at isolated places over Jammu &

Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzzaffarpur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan & Goa, Telangana, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Kerala & Mahe and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal Sikkim and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra- Karnataka-Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

(13 June (Day 5): ♦ Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph)very likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan, Muzzaffarpur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi,

Punjab Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan; with lightning at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State, Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan & Goa and heavy rainfall at isolated places over North Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, Gujarat Region, Marathwada, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

♦ Squally weather (wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph) over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat- Maharashtra- Karnataka-Kerala coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea over these areas.

