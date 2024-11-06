Southern States and UTs Encouraged to Enhance Poultry, Dairy, and Livestock Sectors at New Delhi Review Meeting

A High Level Regional Review Meeting of the Southern States and UTs namely, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, was held under the chairmanship of Smt. Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) in New Delhi today. The meeting focused on the progress of critical animal husbandry programs and schemes in the Southern States and Union Territories of the country.

Key Areas of Focus

During the meeting, review of physical and financial progress of several key schemes of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, including the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), National Livestock Mission (NLM) and the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD) was conducted. Secretary, DAHD urged the state officials to ensure effective implementation of these programs and called for greater focus on improving infrastructure and fostering entrepreneurship in the animal husbandry sector. One of the primary recommendations being the identification of potential clusters for poultry, pig farming and other livestock sectors. Smt. Alka Upadhyaya emphasized the importance of promoting the Realigned Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF) scheme among the beneficiaries to maximize its benefits and foster entrepreneurship. She also urged the use of certified fodder seeds from approved agencies to improve the quality of fodder and enhance productivity.

Expanding Veterinary Education and Infrastructure

During the meeting, Secretary, DAHD highlighted the urgent need to expand the veterinary education system to meet the growing demand for veterinary professionals in the country. She called upon the States to set up more Veterinary colleges and leverage the manpower strength of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) created under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to build stronger community engagement in the animal husbandry sector. Importance of strengthening the veterinary infrastructure such as veterinary hospitals, diagnostic systems, and livestock health reporting mechanisms, to further improve animal welfare and productivity in the country was also emphasized upon during the meeting.

Review of Animal Disease Control Programs & Strengthening the Livestock Sector

The Government’s flagship National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), aimed at controlling major diseases like Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis, was also discussed. Secretary, DAHD reviewed the status of six-monthly vaccinations for cattle, buffaloes, sheep and goats. Other topics included the components under Assistance to States for Control of Animal Diseases (ASCAD), the operationalization of Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) and the formation of “Pashukalyan Samities” at the grassroots level. Emphasis was also laid on increasing the coverage of the Organized Dairy Sector in the country, promoting Entrepreneurship Development Programs especially in the Goat and Poultry sector and optimising the infrastructure and wealth creation by taking the benefits of NLM and AHIDF to strengthen the livestock sector in the Southern region.

21st Livestock Census: A Step towards Future Planning

Concluding the meeting, Smt. Alka Upadhyaya emphasized on the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure the success of the 21st Livestock Census. She highlighted the critical role this census will play in shaping future policies and programs for the Animal Husbandry sector and called for leveraging the latest technologies to achieve its successful implementation.

Key officials from the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, including Ms. Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner and Ms. Sarita Chauhan, Joint Secretary, also attended the meeting, along with senior officers and representatives from the state animal husbandry departments.