South Western Railway (SWR) Surpasses the Electrification Target for the Financial Year 2021-22

New Delhi : Striving towards the vision of Green Railway by 2030, fast-tracking electrification of its network, South Western Railway has achieved 511.7 Route Kms of Electrification as on 28.03.2022 surpassing the Railway board target of 459 Route kms for the Financial year 2021 – 22.

In the previous financial year 2020-21, South Western Railway had completed 476.7 Route kms of electrification of its network.

The following sections over South Western Railway have been commissioned after electrification during March 2022:

Yelahanka – Chikkaballapur (45 Route Kms), Tumakuru – Nitturu (27 Route Kms), Sivadi – Omluru (44 Route Kms), Hosadurga – Chikjajur (30 Route Kms), Alnavar – Ambewadi (26 Route Kms) Gadag – Hole Alur(48 Route Kms ) , Kudachi – Ghataprabha (47 Route Kms ) and Londa – Tinaighat (11 Route Kms).

General Manager Shri Sanjeev Kishore has stated that no stone is left unturned to achieve and exceed targets. He said that the close co-ordination and co-operation between Divisions and among Operations and Electrical Departments enabled timely availability of line- blocks to erect electrical infrastructure. He has expressed his gratitude to the excellent efforts of CORE, RVNL and PGCIL which are the executing agencies if electrification works over South Western Railway

With the completion of this electrification South Western Railway will run more number of trains with electrical engines for major part of the route which is expected to reduce consumption of diesel considerably on a daily basis. This will not only reduce diesel and fossil fuel dependency but also enhance the line capacity and speeding up of trains improving punctuality.

From about 200+ RKM in 2016, the electrified track on SWR has now risen to 1734 out of total 3566 Route Kms of its network.