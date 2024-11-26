South Indian Bank Inaugurates its second Mega Currency Chest in Kakkanad  

Kakkanad : South Indian Bank (SIB), one of India’s premier scheduled commercial banks, has increased its banking infrastructure by opening its 2nd Mega Currency Chest at Kakkanad, Ernakulam, which is also its 6th currency chest. The facility was inaugurated today by Mr Thomas Mathew, Regional Director (For Kerala & Lakshadweep), Reserve Bank of India, Thiruvananthapuram, in the presence of key officials from the Bank.

The event was presided over by Mr. V J Kurian IAS (Retd), Chairman of South Indian Bank, in the presence of Mr. P R Seshadri, MD & CEO, Mr. Dolphy Jose, Executive Director, Mr Anto George T, Chief General Manager – HR & Operations, along with other senior executives and staff of the Bank.

The newly inaugurated currency chest at Kakkanad will cater to the Bank’s branches within Ernakulam and other adjacent regions. This expansion is expected to streamline cash management and enhance the Bank’s ability to handle high volumes of currency, ensuring greater operational efficiency and faster service delivery.

Mr Thomas Mathew, Regional Director (For Kerala & Lakshadweep), Reserve Bank of India, said “The relationship between the Reserve Bank of India and South Indian Bank is one of partnership in service. Currency management is at the core of the RBI’s responsibilities. Such Currency Chests help RBI to reach every nook and corner of the country to make quality currency notes available to the general public.”

The Bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Mr. P R Seshadri, in his address said, “The inauguration of this new currency chest marks a key milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency and reliability of our banking services. It reflects our commitment to supporting both the local community and the broader region by ensuring streamlined cash management and superior service delivery.“

The function was also graced by Mr. M George Korah and Mr. Paul Antony IAS (Retd), Directors of South Indian Bank. With this new addition, South Indian Bank strengthens its infrastructure and reinforces its position as a leading financial institution committed to meeting the changing needs of its customers across the region.