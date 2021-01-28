SOTC Travel inaugurates its new store in Colaba, Mumbai

Mumbai: SOTC Travel strengthened its presence in Mumbai with the launch of a new store in Colaba. The opening of the store in this prime location in Mumbai, will provide easy accessibility to consumers planning their holidays.

According to the company’s Second Holiday Readiness Report (December 2020) a sizeable 84% respondents stated their strong preference for reputed travel companies, hotels, etc. and a significant 71% respondents stated that they require the guidance of a holiday expert and preferred to visit an outlet/Virtual Store/video chat while planning their holidays. In an endeavour to guide and assist customers in planning their holiday with convenience, SOTC Travel has inaugurated the new store in Colaba. Customers have the option of availing services with the help of the SOTC Holiday Experts at the store, or they can personally curate their ideal itineraries themselves with the help of the self-service iPad. The store will offer customers a range of travel and travel related services such as domestic and international holidays (across group as well as personalized tours); cruise holidays, flights, hotels, travel insurance, visa and passport services, as well as foreign exchange services.

Vishal Suri Managing Director, SOTC Travel said, “Indians recognize the value and peace of mind of booking with reputed firms and are looking for holidays that are safe. To support our customers with safe travel planning, SOTC’s Holiday Experts at the store will guide travellers with important elements, including health and safety protocols. Our centrally located store at Colaba benefits customers by providing greater ease and accessibility for holiday decision-making. Colaba is a high potential source market for our holiday business and has been strategically selected to help us tap a wide consumer segment consisting of families, working professionals, millennials, etc.”

Assured Insured Secured Program: To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have put together a holistic three pronged customer confidence-building program in the form of the Assured-Insured-Secured that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind. The companies have launched several meaningful initiatives: Doctor on Call 24×7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India’s first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless COVID-negative certification services via a tie up with ICMR accredited labs.