Sony SAB to air fresh episodes of your favorite serials from July 13

Mumbai: Sony SAB – India’s leading Hindi General Entertainment Channel is all set to air fresh episodesof their showsstarting July 13, 2020. The channel’s brand philosophy of ‘KhushiyonWali Feeling’ has always been at the heart of its programming and has been embraced by the fans even during these challenging times.

As life slowly resumes back to normal, Sony SAB plans to make it even better with exciting episodes and refreshed storylines. All shows make a comeback with some intense and mind-blowing highpoints. While it’s the challenge of the season in Baalveer Returns as superheroes gear up to battle in ‘AntimYudh’, it’sanother tough and treacherous journey for Aladdin to save his loved ones in Aladdin: NaamTohSunaHoga. Bhakharwadi will witness adramatic leap and entry of a mischievous kid, son of the lead couple, into the lives for the Gokhale and Thakkar families. A new syllabus starts in the lives of Alia and Tara inTera Kya Hoga Aliaandit would be interesting to see how Alia rises to occasion to take on new responsibilities and face new challenges as the school decides to introduce an English medium section; it’s a ‘Desi vs Angrezi’ head on!

On Maddam Sir, the team continues to solve arduous cases by showcasing courage and policing with a heart and on Tenali Rama,Rama makes a comes back and is ready to usehis wit and intellect to save Vijaynagar like never before.

