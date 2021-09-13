Sony launches ultimate BRAVIA Professional Displays

New Delhi, 13 September 2021: Sony India today announced the inaugural launch of BRAVIA Professional Displays with the BZ series, offering outstanding features and rock-solid reliability that B2B users demand from the best professional products. Combining bright, beautiful 4K HDR pictures with business-friendly features, the new professional displays demonstrate Sony’s commitment to exemplary design and innovation that fulfils both form and function.

New BZ series is equipped with 24/7 operation, Pro Mode for customized settings, IP control, and mirroring functionality

With screen sizes ranging from 43 to 100 inches, the BZ series is equipped with superb picture processor, achieving superior image quality with easy operation, extensive integration options and low ownership costs. With dependable 24/7 operation, they are ideal for a multitude of environments and users including corporations, education institutions, hotels and retail establishments of varying sizes, as well as for diverse digital signage applications. New features such as Pro Mode for customized settings, IP control, and mirroring functionality enhance flexibility in various business applications.

“Witnessing the power of rich media content to visually connect people and communicate information, Sony has launched the Professional BRAVIA category for the Indian market. The new product category exemplifies our rich design heritage, merging state-of-the-art technology and craftsmanship to deliver stunning performance for corporate customers who want the best of the best,” said Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director at Sony India. “The BZ series combines unrivalled imagery, a powerful SoC platform, customized setting modes and a new design optimized for professionals, further establishing the strengths associated with the BRAVIA name.”

Experience immersive picture quality with the Cognitive Processor XR™, the world’s first processor with cognitive intelligence, delivering sound and imagery optimised for human ears and eyes

The new professional displays incorporate the same high quality picture processor as Sony’s BRAVIA televisions which deliver superb picture quality in 4K resolution. The BZ40J creates immersive pictures that combine amazing colour, contrast, clarity and smooth motion thanks to the Cognitive Processor XR™, the world’s first processor with cognitive intelligence, delivering sound and imagery optimised for human ears and eyes. On the other hand, the BZ40H, BZ35J and BZ30J are powered with 4K HDR Processor X1™, reproducing more depth, texture and natural colours with Object-based HDR remaster and Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR technology.

Loaded with System on a Chip (SoC) platform with built-in Android™ OS system along with Chromecast built-in™ and Apple AirPlay 2

Boasting a powerful new System on a Chip (SoC) platform with built-in Android™ OS system, the BZ series offers an upgraded interface for efficient ease of use, fast boot-up and seamless application integration. Incorporating Pro Mode, users can easily customize settings to suit different behaviours, based on applications and environments. Quick optimization at the touch of a button is possible with One Step Setting, while IP control allows easy installation and integration through support from key partners. Additionally, the latest displays’ mirroring capabilities through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth alongside Chromecast built-in™ and Apple AirPlay 2, allow quick and easy connection from a user’s device, and seamless control, streaming and sharing of content.

New BZ series supports landscape, portrait or tilt orientation for easy busines installations

Constructed with businesses in mind, the new models are thoughtfully designed for professional installations with support for landscape, portrait or tilt orientation. In addition, the side-mounted terminals provide easy access for cable connection. Specifically, the BZ40J comes with uniform bezel for portrait installation on all four sides alongside a rugged integral carry handle and cable clamper. Sony’s BRAVIA Professional Displays excel at precisely and clearly displaying content – whether it’s small letters, diagrams and charts or dynamic and detailed rich media. They can enhance the quality of presentation materials, communications, photos and videos by conveying textures and amplifying expression through the clarity of 4K resolution and more realistic HDR colour spaces, which accurately reproduce a wide range of colours and provide high-contrast imagery.

BZ40J and BZ40H line-ups have full array local dimming backlight to achieve high brightness with a refresh rate of 120Hz

The BZ40J and BZ40H line-ups, which utilize Full Array Local Dimming backlight and achieve high brightness of 600-620 cd/m2 (typical) or 850-940 cd/m2 (peak) with a refresh rate of 120Hz, include:

FW-100BZ40J (100 inches)

FW-85BZ40H (85 inches)

FW-75BZ40H (75 inches)

FW-65BZ40H (65 inches)

FW-55BZ40H (55 inches)

The BZ35J line-up achieves high brightness of 560-570 cd/m2 with a refresh rate of 120Hz, include:

FW-50BZ35J (50 inches)

FW-43BZ35J (43 inches)

The BZ30J line-up achieves brightness of 440 cd/m2 with a refresh rate of 60Hz, include:

FW-75BZ30J (75 inches)

FW-65BZ30J (65 inches)

FW-55BZ30J (55 inches)

FW-50BZ30J (50 inches)

FW-43BZ30J (43 inches)

Price and Availability

The new BZ series will be available from November 2021 onwards. For more information about Sony’s BRAVIA Professional display technology, please visit https://pro.sony/en_IN/products/professional-displays or please send a mail to: [email protected]

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability BZ series Price on Request November 2021 onwards