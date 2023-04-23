Sony India launches BRAVIA X75L television series

New Delhi: Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA X75L television series with 4K Ultra HD LED display. These next generation televisions are defined by delivering a personalized and true-to-life viewing experience. With X75L, enter the world of true entertainment and experience thrilling games, movies in beautiful color and incredible 4K clarity with clear and natural sound.



1. Experience beautiful colors, contrast, and fine details with X1 4K Processor and Live Colour technology



Sony’s new X75L TV series is available in 108cm (43), 126cm (50), 139cm (55), 164cm (65). The new X75L encompasses of X1 Picture Processor. The powerful X1 processor uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. With an even clearer 4K signal, everything you watch is closer to 4K resolution, full of life-like color powered by Live Color technology.





2. With X-Reality PRO and Motionflow™ XR experience stunning 4K picture quality to make viewing experience more vivid and smooth

The new BRAVIA X75L, 4K televisions let you see glorious 4K pictures, rich with real world detail and texture. Images filmed in 2K and even Full HD are upscaled close to 4K resolution by 4K X-Reality™ PRO using a unique 4K database. You can enjoy smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences with Motionflow™ XR. This innovative technology creates and inserts extra frames between the original ones. It compares key visual factors on successive frames, then calculates the split second of missing action in the sequences. Some models also include black



3. Enjoy an immersive experience with punchy bass, powerful and natural sound with Dolby Audio and clear phase technology

BRAVIA X75L comes with open baffle down firing twin speakers that delivers 20-Watt powerful sound with Dolby Audio. The open baffle speakers deliver impressive low-end sound that’s ideal for movies, sport and music. Now experience sound which is clearer and more natural and immerse yourself in enriching music. With clear phase technology BRAVIA™ uses a powerful computer model to analyze and compensate for inaccuracies in speaker response. It does this b y ‘sampling’ the speaker frequency with higher precision. This information is fed back to cancel out any peaks or dip s in the speaker’s natural response – resulting in pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies.









4. X75L series offers smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment through 10,000+ Apps & games along with 700,000+ Movies and TV series. It also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit





With new BRAVIA X75L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X75L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming





5. X75L comes with the feature for PS5 that transforms your gaming experience with Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode. Its HDMI 2.1 compatibility supports gaming with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X75L recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode. You’ll enjoy smoother, more responsive game play, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. Your PS5™ automatically recognizes individual BRAVIA TV models and selects the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly. So even in high contrast scenes, you’ll see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes.



6. With the voice enabled remote, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies



Find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice with the voice enabled remote. There’s no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you just must ask. The built-in microphones in the remote will allow viewers to have an experience that is convenient. Viewers can simply talk to the TV using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly, or to play TV shows, movies, and more.



7. X75L series is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the XR protection PRO

The new BRAVIA X75L series built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer



8. X75L has minimalist design with narrow bezel and comes with sleek smart remote to provide immersive entertainment experience

The minimalist design of X75L maximizes the screen and minimizes the bezel so you stay focused on what’s important which is the picture. It’s a TV designed for immersive sound too, whether positioned on a stand or mounted on a wall. As the bezel is extremely narrow, your eyes naturally focus on the picture, not what’s around it. The slimline stand has been designed to perfectly match the TV and harmonize with your room and its decor. The X75L comes with small and easy to use remote control with six hot keys (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV, YouTube video and music) to access the favorite video on demand services to dive into the world of entertainment and immersive gaming.

Price and Availability

Model Best Buy (in INR) Availability Date KD-43X75L 69,900/- 24th April 2023 onwards KD-50X75L 85,900/- 24th April 2023 onwards KD-55X75L To be announced To be announced KD-65X75L 139,900/- 24th April 2023 onwards





These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.