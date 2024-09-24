Sony India launches BRAVIA Theatre U for wearable cinematic experience

New Delhi, 23rd September 2024: Sony India is proud to announce the launch of the highly anticipated BRAVIA Theatre U, a state-of-the-art home entertainment solution designed to deliver an immersive cinematic experience in the comfort of your living room. The new wireless neckband speaker delivers immersive sound that surrounds your ears for open-air yet personal listening.

The BRAVIA Theatre U offers an immersive cinema experience at a high volume without having to worry about the surroundings. Enjoy a thrilling Dolby Atmos® experience and make movies incredibly immersive by combining BRAVIA Theatre U with a compatible BRAVIA. The 360 Spatial Sound creates your own spatial sound field for atmospheric listening when paired with Sony’s compatible BRAVIA TVs.

The X-Balanced Speaker Unit enhances movies and dramas with cinema-quality audio, so every word spoken by the actors is clear and precise. Connect two BRAVIA Theatre U speakers to a single TV or other devices using the Speaker Add function. The BRAVIA Theatre U is designed with exceptional comfort for extended movie-watching sessions. A lightweight design with secure fit ensuring your neck and shoulders stay relaxed, no matter how much watching, gaming or working you are doing. The cushioned materials provide a relaxed experience, while the adjustable features accommodate various head sizes, enhancing overall wearability, the ergonomic build ensures a snug yet comfortable fit, allowing users to immerse themselves in their favourite films for hours without discomfort.

The BRAVIA Theatre U is designed to complement BRAVIA TVs, offering an unmatched home entertainment experience. When paired with BRAVIA TVs, it enhances the visual and audio synergy, providing vibrant 4K HDR imagery and immersive sound. It offers an exceptional 12-hour battery life, ensuring uninterrupted entertainment throughout extended movie marathons or gaming sessions. Additionally, the quick charge feature gives an extra hour of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge. An AI-based noise reduction algorithm utilizing Precise Voice Pickup Technology delivers excellent call clarity across a variety of different environments.

The multipoint connection in BRAVIA Theatre U allows users to connect and switch between two devices simultaneously ideal for users who demand flexibility and efficiency in their home entertainment setup. The BRAVIA Theatre U’s IPX4 water resistant making it ideal for everyday use, ensuring durability against accidental splashes and spills. This feature enhances its practicality, allowing users to enjoy their entertainment without worrying about potential damage from everyday occurrences.

Pricing and Availability

BRAVIA Theatre U will be available across all Sony Centers, Sony authorized dealers, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart) and major electronic stores across India from 23rd September 2024 onwards.