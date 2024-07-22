Sony India introduces BRAVIA 3 Television series with rich color and immersive sound

Sony India proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated BRAVIA 3 series televisions, marking a significant leap forward in home entertainment technology. Designed to redefine the viewing experience, this series combines cutting-edge features with stunning design, delivering unparalleled picture quality, immersive sound and intuitive user interface.

Experience exceptional picture quality with 4K HDR Processor X1

The new BRAVIA 3 TV series is available in 108 cm (43), 126 cm (50), 139 cm (55), 164 cm (65), 189 cm (75), and 215 cm (85). The 4K HDR Processor X1 in Sony’s BRAVIA 3 series enhances picture quality through advanced algorithms, ensuring stunning clarity by upscaling non-4K content to near-4K resolution with 4K X-Reality PRO. The processor delivers vibrant colors with TRILUMINOS Pro, producing a broader palette of natural shades. It optimizes contrast with Dynamic Contrast Enhancer, offering deeper blacks and brighter whites. The Object-Based HDR Remaster feature adjusts colors and textures for a more lifelike picture, while Super Bit Mapping reduces color banding. Together, these technologies create a vivid, realistic viewing experience, making every scene captivating and immersive

Experience life like color and smooth fast-moving action with TRILUMINOS™ Pro and Motionflow XR

The TRILUMINOS™ Pro display in the Sony BRAVIA 3 series enhances color accuracy and richness, delivering more natural and precise hues. It uses advanced algorithms to detect and adjust color saturation, hue, and brightness to reproduce subtle variations effectively. This technology ensures wider color reproduction, bringing visuals closer to the real world with more vivid and lifelike imagery. Whether watching movies, sports, or playing games, the TRILUMINOS™ Pro display provides an immersive viewing experience with deep reds, vibrant greens, and intense blues, all while maintaining the finest details in the picture. This feature is key to bringing every scene to life on your screen. With Motionflow XR, you can enjoy fast-moving action clearly and smoothly, as it increases the number of images displayed every second for smoother motion while controlling LED backlighting and reducing image blur for clearer pictures.

Enjoy the thrills of the cinema with Dolby Vision™ and Dolby Atmos™

The new BRAVIA 3 lineup powered with Dolby Atmos® draws you in deeper for truly multi-dimensional experience so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism. The inclusion of Dolby Vision™ ensures cinematic visuals with striking highlights and deeper darks, creating an engaging home theatre atmosphere.

Enjoy immersive sound experience with X-Balanced Speaker

The X-Balanced Speaker in the Sony BRAVIA 3 series enhances audio clarity while maintaining an ultra-slim TV design. Unlike conventional round speakers, the X-Balanced Speaker delivers high-quality sound without compromising the TV’s sleek aesthetics. Paired with Dual Bass Reflex, it produces clear, multidimensional audio and richer bass. This innovative design ensures immersive sound experiences for movies, music, and games, offering exceptional audio performance in a compact form factor.

BRAVIA 3 offers endless entertainment and Smart user experience with Google TV

The BRAVIA 3 series offers an extensive content library with access to over 400,000 movies and TV episodes, plus 10,000 apps and games. The Easier & Cleaner UI, with its “Tab Structure” and “Personalization” features, makes content discovery effortless. Parents will appreciate the Google Kids’ Profile, which provides kid-friendly filters, themes, watchlist management, and supervised YouTube accounts, ensuring a safe viewing environment for children.

Interact with the television using Hands-free voice search feature

The BRAVIA 3 series features Google Assistant Hands-Free Voice Search, allowing users to control their TV with simple voice commands. No remote is needed; just speak to find your favorite shows, control smart home devices, and get answers to questions. Integrated directly into the TV, this feature ensures a seamless and intuitive user experience, enhancing convenience and accessibility. Enjoy effortless navigation and control, making entertainment more enjoyable and personalized.

Enjoy the largest collection of Sony Pictures movies with SONY PICTURE CORE in 80 Mbps PureStream

The BRAVIA 3 series includes SONY PICTURES CORE, a movie service offering a selection of Sony Pictures’ latest releases and classic blockbusters. With Pure Stream™, you can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps, delivering picture quality comparable to 4K UHD Blu-ray. The BRAVIA 3 television comes with movie credits, allowing you to redeem up to 5 movies and enjoy up to 12 months of access to a curated selection of up to 100 movies, updated regularly.

Elevate your gaming to next-level with feature for PS5, Dolby Vision, Auto HDR & Auto Game Mode

Gaming enthusiasts will be thrilled with the BRAVIA 3 series on HDMI 2.1, delivering smooth and clear gameplay. With Dolby Vision®, you can enjoy gaming at a whole new level of depth and realism with incredibly vibrant colors, lifelike contrast in light and dark, and intense brightness. Auto HDR Tone Mapping instantly optimizes HDR settings during your PS5® initial setup. With Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), our TVs provide smooth and clear movement for responsive gameplay. BRAVIA 3 automatically switches into Game Mode with PS5® to minimize lag and maximize responsiveness, then switches back to Standard Mode when watching movies for more expressive scenes. You can also control your PlayStation® remotely wherever you have a compatible BRAVIA connected to the Internet. The PS Remote Play app lets you control your PS5® or PS4™ console from another room or location, such as a friend’s house.

Access gaming status, settings, and gaming assist functions all in one place with Game menu feature

The BRAVIA 3 series introduces the Game Menu feature, providing gamers with seamless control over their gaming experience. This feature allows easy access to gaming status, settings, and assist functions, all consolidated in one convenient location. Key elements include Crosshair settings for precise targeting and Black Equalizer to enhance visibility in dark scenes. The Game Menu ensures that all necessary adjustments and information are readily available, enabling players to tailor their gaming setup for maximum responsiveness and enjoyment. This innovative feature enhances gameplay by providing intuitive and immediate control over essential gaming functions.

Experience supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light sensor

Experience supreme picture and sound quality in any setting with Sony’s innovative Ambient Optimization, Light Sensor, and Acoustic Auto Calibration technologies. Ambient Optimization adjusts picture and sound settings based on the surrounding environment, ensuring optimal viewing and listening experiences. The inbuilt Light Sensor intelligently adjusts brightness according to ambient light levels, enhancing visual clarity while conserving energy.

BRAVIA 3 is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the X-Protection PRO

The BRAVIA 3 series is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with XR Protection PRO, ensuring durability and reliability in any environment. With features like dust, surge, and humidity protection, these televisions are built to withstand challenging conditions while maintaining exceptional performance. XR Protection PRO enhances longevity and operational stability, making the BRAVIA 3 series a robust choice for those seeking enduring quality and reliability in their home entertainment setup.

BRAVIA 3 comes with flush design with slim wedged stand for a stylish look

Sony’s BRAVIA 3 series combines elegant design with functional innovation. Featuring a sleek flush surface and a slim wedged stand, these televisions seamlessly blend into any living space, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of your home. The smart remote, equipped with six hot keys for quick access to popular features, ensures effortless navigation and control. This combination of style and practicality underscores Sony’s commitment to delivering not only exceptional picture and sound quality but also a superior user experience that integrates seamlessly into modern lifestyle.

BRAVIA 3 features Eco Remote made using recycled plastic

The Sony BRAVIA 3 series is meticulously crafted with sustainability at its core. The compact Eco Remote uses approximately 80% recycled plastic, reflecting Sony’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The television also features an Eco Dashboard that helps you optimize energy consumption while reducing virgin plastic use by approximately 60%, cutting packaging size by 15%, and decreasing total weight by 12%. Additionally, it saves power by optimizing screen brightness according to ambient light levels in your room, with every aspect of the picture adjusted based on the brightness of each image.

Price and Availability:

These models will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.