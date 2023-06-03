New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party, Chairperson, Sonia Gandhi expressed grief over losing lives in the unfortunate rail accident in Balasore.

“I am most pained and anguished by the terrible train disaster in Odisha. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to all the bereaved families,” Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, Congress Parliamentary Party.

Congress President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge has deputed Lok Sabha Leader Sh. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and AICC In-Charge Sh. A. Chella Kumar to immediately visit the train crash site in Odisha to take stock of the situation and oversee relief efforts being undertaken by INC workers and frontal organisations.