Sonal Chauhan collaborates with Arjun Kanungo again, stars in the music video titled ‘Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi’.

New Delhi: Sonal Chauhan has been keeping busy this lockdown, the pretty actress has made the most of her time at home by taking up various hobbies and activities; including sketching, baking and doing home photoshoots with her sister, to name a few. She has surprised her fans by collaborating once again with singer Arjun Kanungo for a lovely single, which has been shot entirely at home.

After receiving lots of love from the audience, Arjun and Sonal come together once again and reprise their chemistry in the music video of ‘Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi’. The visuals of this video are shot entirely at home, on an iPhone, which has been remotely directed by Keyur Shah. The video showcases a complex journey of a couple and struggles that every relationship goes through. Arjun and Sonal in the video are seen reminiscing about beautiful moments spent together after they’ve gone through a breakup and realizing that being with each other means the world to them.

Shooting this music video was an entirely unique experience for Sonal as it was shot entirely during the lockdown. Sonal shot her parts alone, with just the help of her sister Himani, who handled the direction of the video. Sonal quotes, ‘For this video, everything was done by just me and my sister. Of course, we had the director and DOP on a video call. But my sister and I managed all the rest on our own. I did my hair, makeup, and styling, my sister did all the camera work, she helped with everything else too. It was a very different experience, one I will always cherish because we shot this song when the whole world was under lockdown.’ Their hard work paid off and the final music video is a visual treat, in which Sonal looks absolutely stunning, and her chemistry with Arjun is always an added bonus.

Sonal has always been a powerhouse, a talented actress with a voice of her own, who has been a great guide during these tough times; she’s been encouraging her fans to stay home and keeping them aware of Covid-19 and our current situation. Sonal has been making sure to keep her fans happy with her cheerful and interactive posts. Movies and music are helping us get through these tough times and we’re so glad artists like Sonal are finding new ways to entertain their audiences and lift their spirits.

