Somany Ceramics expands its presence in Ghaziabad by launching first SOMANY GRANDE Outlet

Ghaziabad: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation. Being a pioneer in the industry and having its presence PAN India, the company is further expanding its footprints in the western region of Uttar Pradesh by launching its first SOMANY GRANDE Outlet in Ghaziabad- Agarwal Marble House.

Agarwal Marble House is a plush outlet spread over 3500 Sq. Ft. and is designed in a way making it stand out from any retail outlets in the city. With this outlet the customers of Ghaziabad will get an opportunity to experience the extensive range of wall and floor tiles across categories displayed at the outlet. A designated area has been demarcated for the wide range of Sanitary ware and Bath Fittings enhancing the overall look and feel factor for the patrons, which will help them in making wise decisions while designing their homes.

In the last few years, since it’s amalgamation in Delhi NCR region, Ghaziabad as a market has been very prominent for the interior and designing industry, as corporate and residential influx is being populated with upward trend. The first SOMANY GRANDE outlet launch in the city will expand the company’s presence in the city to a total of 4 outlets and 57 in Western Uttar Pradesh.

On the occasion Mr. Abhishek Somany, MD & CEO, Somany Ceramics said, “Ghaziabad has seen it prominence growing in last 10-15 years because of its close proximity to the capital. I am sincerely proud of the effort put in by our team at SOMANY with the launch of SOMANY GRANDE Outlet in the city; it’s our biggest format franchisee showroom. At SOMANY, it has been our constant endeavor to bring forth innovation and services in line with the needs of our customers, thereby connecting them with latest trends. This expansion in the city will help us tap the new and untapped customers in the region as the purchasing power of people in Ghaziabad are quite high, opening new and exciting avenues for the brand.”