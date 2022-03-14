Somany Ceramics expands its footprints in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened their first Somany Exclusive showroom in Bazpur, Uttarakhand – Goyal Marble Store

Spread over plush 2,200 Sq. Ft., this showroom is designed to stand out from any retail outlets in the city. With this outlet the customers of Bazpur will get an opportunity to experience the exclusive & extensive range of Somany wall and floor tiles across all major categories that include Duragres-Glazed Vitrified Tiles (including Sub brands: Stylos-600X1200mm, Enorme-800X1600mm, Max-800X2400mm & Embos-600X1200mm collections), Ceramic portfolio (like Glosstra plus & Vistoso-300X600mm & 300X450mm, Marvela-600X1200mm, Ceramic Planks-200X1000mm and patented VC shield tiles-605X605mm), Polished vitrified tiles (Full body & Ultra charge-600X1200mm & 600X600mm) and Outdoor heave duty Durastone tiles (400X400mm & 300X300mm). This exclusive range will help our customers in making wise decisions while buying tiles for their homes.

On the occasion Mr. Vivek Gupta, Senior General Manager, Somany Ceramics Limited said, “We are feeling very happy with the launch of first Somany Exclusive store in Bazpur. With this new state of the art showroom, company is confident that it will add vigor to the momentum by strengthening the market presence of SOMANY in Uttarakhand. Bazpur with its connectivity to Industrial city Rudrapur, historic city Kashipur and popular tourist destination Nainital, is a very important city in Uttarakhand and the people here have a varied demand for all our product categories and they always wanted a SOMANY store in their city. Thus keeping in mind their bona fide demand for the product, we got motivated to launch the store over here”.