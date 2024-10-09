SolarWorld Energy Solutions Files DRHP with SEBI for Up to ₹600 Crore IPO

Solarworld Energy Solutions Limited, one of the leading solar energy solutions provider, specialising in engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) services for solar power projects in terms of revenue from EPC business for Fiscal 2024 according to CRISIL, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹5 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹6000 million [₹600 Crore].

The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹5500 million [₹550 crore] (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to ₹500 million [₹50 Crore]. (The “Offer for Sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing Details”)

Nuvama Wealth Management Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. (The “BRLMs”)