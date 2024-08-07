Solar PV Manufacturers Must Register, Store, and File Annual Returns Until 2035 Under New E-Waste Rules

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, effective from 1st April, 2023 and amended from time to time. These rules are applicable to solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells, subject to provisions of Chapter V of the said Rules. As per these Rules, every manufacturer and producer of solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells shall,

ensure registration on the portal; store solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells waste generated up to the year 2034-2035 as per the guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board in this regard; file annual returns in the laid down form on the portal on or before the end of the year to which the return relates up to year 2034-2035; ensure that the processing of the waste other than solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells is carried out as per the applicable rules or guidelines for the time being in force; ensure that the inventory of solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells is put in place distinctly on portal; comply with standard operating procedure and guidelines laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board in this regard.

Further, the recycler of solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells shall be mandated for recovery of material as laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in this regard.

Majority of Wind Turbine components are made up of metals which can be recycled and for Fiber Reinforced Plastics (FRP) used in blades, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued ‘Guidelines for Disposal of Thermoset Plastic Waste including Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) / Fiber Reinforced Plastic (FRP)’ on 25th May, 2016.