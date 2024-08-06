Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) declares its Financial Results of FY 23-24

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), one of the leaders in the Renewable Energy (RE) domain, has declared the Financial Results for FY24 on 02nd August 2024.

In FY24, SECI has awarded 8440 MW of RE tenders comprising of Solar, Wind and Hybrid power, which brings the cumulative awarded capacity to 65317 MW.

There has been an increase in annual trading volume by 22.13% over previous year with 42935 million units of electricity being traded.

On standalone basis, the Total Income of the company was ₹ 13,135.80 Crore as against the previous year figure of ₹ 10,864.43 Crore, registering an increase of 20.91%.

SECI has witnessed an increase of 38.14% in Profit After Tax (PAT) by recording ₹ 436.03 Crore in FY24 as compared to the previous year’s value of ₹ 315.65 Crore

On a consolidated basis, the Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for FY24 was ₹ 510.92 Crore as against the corresponding previous year PAT of ₹ 378.77 Crore, registering an increase of 34.89%

The Net Worth of the company stood at ₹ 2,811.76 Crore as compared to the figure of ₹ 2,376.31 Crore for the previous year, registering an increase of 18.32%.