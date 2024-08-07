Solar Capacity Projected to Constitute 46% of India’s Total Installed Capacity by 2047: NITI Aayog

The share of Solar capacity has presently been estimated till 2047, at around 46% of the likely total installed capacity of 1860 GW under Business-As-Usual (BAU) scenario as per the “India Energy Securities Scenarios 2047” a tool developed by NITI Aayog.

Considering the rapid pace of advancements in solar technology, which is expected to improve the efficiency of harnessing Solar energy significantly, it is difficult to estimate the projected land use under solar parks by 2050.

Solar Energy projects are considered as environmentally sustainable. To manage e-waste generated after the use of solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change notified the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, effective from 1st April, 2023.

Further, the recycling of solar photo-voltaic modules or panels or cells are mandated for recovery of material as laid down by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).