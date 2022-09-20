Soft launch of OCP-1 (Open Challenge Program-1) and Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) on Industry 4.0 (Kalpataru)

New Delhi : Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL , Chief Mentor (Kalpataru) and Sri Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI (Software Technology Park of India) and Chairman STPINEXT have done the honor of soft launching of the prestigious Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) on Industry 4.0 (Kalpataru) and OCP-1 (Open Challenge program-1) virtually, today.

In the first phase of this activity, RINL shared few problem statements (challenges pertaining to RINL’s production area) which are available in the website (https:\\Kalpataru.stpi.in) and through this OCP program the start-ups will be selected to work in Kalpataru Project. .

In his keynote address, Sri Arvind Kumar expressed that in this CoE all the domains of Engineering with the knowledge of Artificial Intelligence are required as against the common notion of only Computer Science and related graduates to work on Industry 4.0. Further he mentioned that Kalapatru will be the mother of all 20 STPI CoEs across India and it will drive all other CoEs.

Sri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL while delivering his address, said that MeitY(Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology), STPI and RINL consortium will go a long way in nurturing the startups in implementing the Industry 4.0 in RINL, other PSUs of Vizag and other Steel Industries in India. He further stressed that RINL is committed to help in nurturing startups as per the Government of India policy of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and take the benefit in solving the Problems / Challenges of RINL. Sri Atul Bhatt requested all the major industries in Visakhapatnam such as NTPC, HPCL, BARC, HSY, Port Trust, BHEL also to utilize the services of Kalpatartu in getting their problems resolved. “Collaborative work of all other industries in this direction will benefit India in early implementation of Industry 4.0”, Sri Atul Bhatt added.

Shri Keshav R Murugesh, CEO, WNS group and Co-chief Mentor, Kalpataru, Prof. PVGD Prasad Reddy, Vice Chancellor Andhra University and directors of RINL also graced this occasion.

The welcome address was delivered by Dr. CVD Ramprasad, Director (STPI & STPINEXT)- Hyderabad and the vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. B. Suresh, Additional Director and OIC, STPI-Visakhapatnam