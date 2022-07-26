Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data,  excluding the caste data, have been finalised and published by Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, says Nityanand Rai

The Socio Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011 data, excluding the caste data, have been finalised and published by Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The SECC reports are available on the portal secc.gov.in. As informed by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, there is no proposal to release the caste data at this stage.

The castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the Census. The Government of India has not enumerated caste wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Nityanand Rai in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha today.