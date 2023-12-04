Social Innovators from India win accolades at the 4th edition of ASEAN India Grassroots Innovation Forum (AIGIF) in Malaysia

New Delhi,4th December: Two grassroots innovators and one student innovator from India won prizes in the grassroots innovation and student innovation competition respectively at the 4th edition of ASEAN India Grassroots Innovation Forum (AIGIF), a flagship programme hosted by Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) which concluded on November 30, 2023.

Mr. Dipak Bharali from Sualkuchi, Kamrup, Assam, India won the 1st prize in the grassroots innovation competition category for the innovation Weft Insertion Device while Mr Sunil Shinde from Jalna, Maharashtra won the 3rd prize in the grassroots innovation competition category for the innovation Silkworm Breeding Net Folding Machine. In the student innovation competition, Ms Aanchal Aggarwal from Delhi has won the 3rd prize for her innovation Parkinson Lathi.

All of them had been earlier recognised by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) through their various state and National level competitions for Grassroot innovations. Previously, Mr. Dipak Bharali won a state award during 5th National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award of NIF while during 11th National Grassroots Innovation and Outstanding Traditional Knowledge Award of NIF held earlier this year at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Mr Sunil Shinde was conferred with a State Award. Ms Aanchal Aggarwal previously won the INSPIRE MANAK in the 10th NLEPC held during October 2023.

Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), Government of Malaysia; Dato’ Technologist Dr. Hj. Aminuddin Hassim Secretary General of MOSTI, Malaysia and National COSTI Chair of Malaysia; Dr. Zurina Moktar, Head of STI Division, ASEAN Secretariat; Madam Ruziah Shafei, Deputy Secretary General (Planning and Enculturation of Science), MOSTI, Malaysia; Dr. Sharmila Mohamed Salleh, CEO, Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia; Dr. Arvind Ranade, Director, National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India were among the key dignitaries present on the occasion and conferred the award to the winners.

On this occasion Dr. Sulakshana Jain, Scientist E, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and other staff members of NIF, along with a total of 17 student innovators and grassroots innovators from India were present while the total participants were more than 200.

The list of winners are given below:

Prize Innovator’s Name Country Title Of Innovation Grassroots Innovation Competition 1 Mr. Dipak Bharali India Weft Insertion Device 2 Mr. Chatchai Deesawat Thailand EV Ever-Green 3 Mr. Sunil Shinde Mr. Rusdi Bin Mohd Rifin India Malaysia Silkworm Breeding Net Folding Machine Compact Semi-Auto/Manual Sate Skewering Machine Student Innovation Competition 1 Kawinnart Pongmesa Thailand Organic Sanitary Pads From Plant Fibers Coated With Kaffir Lime Extract 2 Huda Solehah Muhammad Sallehuddin Malaysia Ruboba & Ruscrub 3 Aanchal Aggarwal India Parkinson Lathi

The AIGIF is an annual programme focused on fostering a strengthened relationship between India and ASEAN Member States (AMS) on the premise of cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI). While on one side it aims to give exposure to social innovations in different countries, it also strengthens governance in the grassroots innovation ecosystem. This year, on the 3-day AIGIF encompassed speaker sessions, panel discussions, exhibition of innovations and two innovation competitions — Grassroots innovation and Student innovation where a total of 11 countries – India and 10 AMS participated.

The annual program is a collaboration between the ASEAN Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI); Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India; National Innovation Foundation (NIF) – India and the Science and Technology Ministry of the host nation, Malaysia’s Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) in the year 2023. Yayasan Inovasi Malaysia (YIM) is an agency under MOSTI which executed the AIGIF this year.

Dipak Bharali – 1st – Grassroots Innovation Competition

Sunil Shinde – 3rd – Grassroots Innovation Competition

Aanchal Aggarwal – 3rd – Student Innovation Competition