Snippets from today’s #MIFFDialogues (17th Mumbai International Film Festival-2022)

Name of the Films: Retrospective- The Outlaws, Stowaway, The Night, Tragic Story with Happy Ending, Kali, the Little Vampire, Uncle Thomas- Accounting for the Days

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Regina Pessoa, Director of the films:

“I never studied cinema. I studied art and somehow in the artistic path, I found animation and it became very personal because it was easier for me to talk about subjects that were very simple like being afraid of the dark. When I direct films, I take care of my roots and my culture.”

“Plaster plate is a technique used only by me, a Polish director. During those times, the internet was not very developed, I did my research and I managed my process. It includes plaster then I would cover it with dark ink. Then like engraving, I would scrape to create the images. The process is very organic and very rich in light and shadow that I love. I would place a camera above the plates and capture the frames and proceed further, which is Stop-Motion Animation.”

Synopsis:

The film is about the special relationship between the director and her uncle. The film is a testament to her love for this eccentric, who was an artistic inspiration and played a key role in her becoming a filmmaker.

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Dhwani Desai, Curator of Regina Pessoa Retrospective:

“When my films started traveling around the world, I badly wanted animated films of other countries to come to our beloved festival MIFF where I have grown. I have started curating animation packages, master classes, and retrospectives since last 10 years.”

“I have got films from some really exclusive countries such as Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia, Turkey, Italy, Brazil, Finland, Balkan region, and several other countries whose films we don’t get to see. At MIFF 2022, I curated 4 packages and they are Iceland & Mexican Animation, Regina Pessoa’s Master class, and Retrospective.

Name of the Films: ‘Pabung Syam, Phum Shang, 50 years of Manipuri Cinema’

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Haobam Paban Kumar, Director of the films.

“People know me because of MIFF. We have been nurtured by MIFF & Films Division. All my films are produced by the Films Division. My debut feature film is the first Manipuri film taken by Netflix.”

“My film Pabung Syam is about my teacher Aribam Syam Sharma. I have learned small aspects of life from him i.e., discipline. Without discipline, you can never do films. Apart from filmmaking, he is a great philosopher, singer, and writer and introduced modern music to Manipuri cinema. He is 88 and he is still making films. It’s like a tribute for me, to my teacher. It was also a very emotional moment for me working with him and it wasn’t easy.”

“I was very conscious about not making the film a boring biography. There is my narration in the film; that gives an extra distinct to the film.”

Synopsis:

The film takes a look at the life and work of Pabung Syam through the eyes of one of his admirers and students.

Name of the Film: ‘Caged’

Highlights from #MIFFDialogue addressed by Liza Mathew, Director of the film.

“Caged is an all-women crew film, it was intentional and made it less challenging. The film was developed on UN’s data that during the pandemic, something called shadow pandemic has happened where the domestic abuse had increased to 30%.”

“I have been known by my friends as the in-house psychotherapist hearing lots of stories about how the emotional abuses have taken to a different level. So, this is my message or our message to make people aware to be the voice of the voiceless.”

“When I screened my film in the USA, there were like Arabic, Hispanic, white women, black women watching it, and every single one of them related to it. The ending of my film is not positive and when people ask questions, I say my women are still caged. We should talk about these subjects in the mainstream media and when women filmmakers make more films on such topics then the films become more authentic.”

Synopsis:

Caged is an all women crew short film that explores the complicated realities of human relationships, provides a lens into a largely unheard and invisible world behind locked doors and encourages us to support those who need help. Emotional abuse – is a difficult and dangerous situation that is often not taken seriously or easily overlooked by a lot of people. The stories portrayed in Caged expose the helplessness, monotonous mundaneness and often tragic complexities of life.

The film encourages the viewers to reflect on how society has continuously and systematically failed people going through their worst experiences in life and reminds us to keep our friends close. It also reminds us that not all abuses are “visible”. Caged raises compelling questions that hold potential to bring change to the society, helps us understand to be educated and have conversations on psychological abuse and build a future with no domestic abuse.

Name of the Film: Man and the Wild

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Santanu Sen, Director of the film.

“I have seen, explored, and practiced ecosystem not only for us humans but for every living creature. Through this documentary, we are trying to popularize natural farming and introduce new concepts and innovative ideas. So, making a food forest is the main concern, where we can co-exist.”

“We worked with very less crew members. I specifically took care that we leave behind very less carbon footprints. That’s why we had very little equipment as well.”

Synopsis:

The protagonist of the film Farmer Samir Bordoloi believes and thinks as a farmer he can only assist nature but not create. His mantra is conservation of local crops, creation of food forests with native crops, consumption of healthy healing local food and then commercializing the value added food of the forest as low volume and high value products. Just 25 kilometers from Guwahati city, in a hillock he has been creating this food forest where he grows food naturally both for human and other existing animals of the forest. In the process, he also organizes training camps at the food forest to transform youth intro green commandos who can, then, bring change into their own communities.

Name of the Film : The Creative Man of Piplatri

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Bhagwan Das Banshkar, Director of film

“Since falling sex ratio is one colossal issue in Rajasthan, promoting the birth of girl child was his one motive and hence vowed to plant 111 saplings at the birth of a girl child and 11 saplings if they lost one. This move has actually made this heat struck region green and a spot for leisure”.

Synopsis

This documentary attempts to bring to light the efforts of a Sarpanch, who came up with the novel idea of converting a barren and neglected land belonging to the government into a green pasture by planting 111 trees to mark the birth of every girl child. The initiative has not only resulted in creating lush green pasture but also generated employment opportunities for the local community while spreading awareness about saving the girl child.

Name of the Film: Pilbhit (The Yellow Wall)

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Ashutosh Chaturvedi & Pankaj Mavchi, Co-Directors of film

This film actually talks about a prevalent issue in Pilhibit, a popular zone for tigers, where income is very low and poverty is at its peak, so humans sacrifice each other to lions and tigers in order to get a grant from government. We actually tried to investigate the psychological aspect of, how can humans be so vulnerable, that humanity is forgotten?

Pilibhit has a metaphor in its name, every person has a moral wall which either one doesn’t want to cross or doesn’t know the consequences if done so. How far poverty can drive you to do things is what this film actually talks about.

Synopsis

Siraj, an impoverished flute maker, resides at the edge of the forests of Pilhibit, North India, where man-eating tigers thrive. His mounting livelihood pressures and daily tragedies corner him into taking a drastic measure that threatens to tear down his values and loved one.

Name of the Film : Shilpkar

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Oneel Karnik, Director of the film

I wanted to make a silent movie which could reach the audience through emotions rather than dialogues.

Initially it was difficult to work with the kid but when I started marking his performance in the form of numbers the kid started enjoying the process of shooting.

Synopsis :

A story of an inquisitive five year old boy who rises against all odds and finds his path of happiness through his craftsmanship and learnings through nature.

Name of the Film : ‘Delhi riots : A tale of Burn and Blame’

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Director : Kamlesh. K. Mishra

Riots are usually covered mechanically; just the numbers are put in chart. Are human deaths just numbers? The atrocities and pain people actually go through is never covered appropriately by the media.

This film is not narrated at all; this film is a testimony of events and victims.

Synopsis

Riots erupted in the North East district of Delhi (India) on 23rd February 2002. For the next five days, the whole area was scorched in the heat of these riots; people lost lives and property. The film attempts to delve deep and explore the pain caused to those who lost loved ones in the horrific ordeal.

Indian Documentary Producers Association (IDPA)

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Shri. Rajni Acharya. President of IDPA

“Dreams become a reality when you work hard. Our basic idea is to reach mass. We are trying to reach the public through the new media and the various new platforms. Within 6 months we will have around 50 locations for having festivals throughout the country.”

“We are going to get our association affiliated with the Film Federation of India. It is important to resolve the conflict between the producers and the other technicians.”, President IDPA

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Shri. Sanskar Desai, General Secretary of IDPA

“With documentary films the main problem is where it will be screened and how to manage the finances. We are tying up with various colleges & universities all over India so that the regular screenings of the documentaries can be ensured. We are also in touch with the film societies to carry on our activities.”

“Due to the popularity of the digital platforms, we are trying to uplift the struggling theatres that don’t make enough money by collaborating with them as voluntary workers.”

“Since the pandemic, we have been conducting various workshops of film appreciation and filmmaking as well. That was online earlier but as the pandemic rests we trying to conduct things offline.”

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Shri. Prof. Suresh Sharma, Vice President, IDPA

“It is very important that we have a channel specifically for showcasing documentaries.”

Highlights from #MIFFDialogues addressed by Dr. Ravindra Katyayan, Treasurer of IDPA

“Students are more interested in building a smooth career. So when we conduct certain free workshops for the students we received more than 100 registrations. These students have certainly started to gain so much interest in watching or making documentary films.”

