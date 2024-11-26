Smt. Usha Padhee Represents India at ADB’s Affordable Housing Workshop in Seoul

Bhubaneswar: Smt. Usha Padhee, the Principal Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department, Odisha, is attending a prestigious international workshop on Affordable Housing in Seoul, South Korea. The 4-day workshop organized by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), aims to bring together experts and leaders from various countries to discuss strategies and best practices in affordable housing development.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MHUA) has nominated Smt. Padhee to represent India at this significant event. The workshop, starting today, is expected to cover a range of topics, including policy frameworks, financing mechanisms, and community partnerships in the context of affordable housing projects.

By participating in this international forum, Smt. Padhee is poised to share India’s experiences and learn from global best practices, contributing to the nation’s efforts to provide accessible and affordable housing to all.