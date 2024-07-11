Bhubaneswar: Today, Smt Usha Padhee assumed the charge of Principal Secretary, H&UD Dept. and had a preliminary discussion with the senior officers of the Department.

During the preliminary discussion, Padhee underscored the department’s esteemed reputation Nationwide and articulated a clear path forward. Emphasising the importance of teamwork, she stressed that the department must operate cohesively as “Team Urban,” moving away from individual efforts. She highlighted the necessity of strategic, futuristic planning to address the evolving challenges and opportunities in urban development.

“It is imperative that we harness the collective strength of our team to build upon the stellar reputation our department has earned,” said Padhee. “By adopting a forward-thinking approach and strategically planning our initiatives, we can effectively steer the department towards achieving its goals.”

Usha Padhee, IAS brings a wealth of experience and a visionary leadership style to her new role. Her commitment to collaborative efforts and strategic foresight promises to usher in a new era of innovation and progress for the H&UD Department.