Smt. Soma Mondal assumes charge as Chairman, SAIL

New Delhi: Smt. Soma Mondal has taken over as Chairman of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) w.e.f. 01.01.2021. She was the Director (Commercial) of SAIL prior to this. Before joining SAIL as a Director, Smt. Mondal was the Director (Commercial) at NALCO.

After assuming the charge on the first day of the year, she addressed the SAIL collective and said, “SAIL has a rich legacy with enormous contributions from its employees and leadership over the decades. It has been at the forefront of the nation building. “There’s a little bit of SAIL in everybody’s life” is an apt description of SAIL’s importance as a trusted steel maker to the nation.” She added, “SAIL is a colossal organization, with multi-location production units & mines, wide ranging product basket and diverse workforce. People are its greatest strength and with synergized efforts of the entire Team SAIL, we will strive to attain higher summit”. “Our immediate focus is to improve the top-line and the bottom-line of the company. We are charting out all strategies to improve value for all our stakeholders and make it structurally stronger”, she asserted.

Smt. Mondal was instrumental in introducing new marketing strategies and products at SAIL enriching the company’s product basket. Under her able leadership, the company launched niche branded products like NEX (Structural) and SAIL SeQR (TMT bars). Both these products have emerged as best-in-class in their respective categories.

A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela in 1984, Smt. Mondal started her career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at NALCO and rose to become Director (Commercial) at NALCO. She then joined SAIL in 2017 as the Director (Commercial) and subsequently has become the Chairman of SAIL.

