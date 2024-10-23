SMPP Limited Files DRHP With SEBI For Up To Rs. 4000 Crore IPO

SMPP limited, an Indian designer and manufacturer of defence equipment including ammunition components, personal protection products and protection kits for land, air and sea platforms has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”). The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹2 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹40000 million (₹4000 Crore).

The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹5800 million (₹580 crore) (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to ₹34200 million (₹3420 Crore) (The “Offer for Sale”).

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”). (The “Listing Details”)

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited & Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue. (The “BRLMs”)