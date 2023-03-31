Smile Foundation recognized as the development organisation that brought the most happiness by the India Today RPG Happiness Awards; antanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee of Smile Foundation receive the award

Bhubaneswar: Smile Foundation has been recognized as the development organisation that brought the most happiness by the India Today RPG Happiness Awards. The award was presented to Mr. Santanu Mishra, Co-Founder & Executive Trustee by Mr. Harsh Goenka (Chairman, RPG industries) and Aroon Purie, Founder and Editor-in-chief, India Today group. When asked about his Happiness mantra, Mr Mishra said, “Probably the simplest way to achieve happiness is to be the reason for someone else to smile”, reiterating Smile Foundation’s philosophy of Civic Driven Change.

The winners were selected by the Jury, post survey and analysis by the leading research organisation Marketing & Development Research Associates (MDRA). Co-awardees include Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Most Positive Influencer), Dr. Pramod Sawant (CM, Happiest State – Goa), Alia Bhatt (Most Inspiring Performance for Gangubai), Indian Women’s Hockey Team (Most Inspiring Sportsperson of the Year), Abhishek Banerjee (Funniest Film Performance for Bhediya), Rishab Shetty (Most Inspiring Performance for Kantara), and Ashish Chanchalani (Funniest Youtuber of the Year), Panchayat 2 by TVF (Most Inspiring OTT Series).