SMBs launch over 9,500 new products at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024

Bangalore: During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, more than 9,500+ new products have been launched by SMBs, who are part of Amazon’s seller programs – Karigar, Saheli, Local Shops and Launchpad. Brands like Alpino, Phool, Aazol, Taasha Craft and others will be showcasing their unique products on Amazon.in and reaching customers across 100% serviceable pin codes in India.

Amazon.in offers crores of products from over 16 lakh sellers across categories like home, kitchen, grocery, apparel and more.

Amazon has rolled out various initiatives, and solutions to prepare the sellers for the expected surge in customer demand for their products during the Great Indian Festival. Recently, it announced a significant reduction in selling fees across multiple product categories on the marketplace, effective from September 9th, to give a timely boost to the sellers as they prepare for the festive season. With this reduction, sellers on Amazon.in will benefit from a drop in selling fees ranging from 3% to 12% across various product categories. It will give them an opportunity to optimize their operations in time for the Diwali shopping rush and set the stage for sustained success well beyond the festivities.

“Amazon Great Indian Festival is our biggest and most anticipated shopping events in India, and we are excited to bring it back for the 9th edition. Our goal is to make the festive season memorable for everyone and empower our sellers, through digital transformation to help them connect with customers across different parts of India. With more than 16 lakh sellers, offering crores of products, our customers can expect great value, extensive selection, and reliable delivery to 100% serviceable pin codes across India.” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

To further help the sellers prepare for the festive season, Amazon has hosted a series of Seller Connect Events across different parts of India, and enabled them to engage with its leadership team, while covering different nuances of selling online on its marketplace. Thousands of sellers participated and shared their plans, exchanged ideas to optimize their sales strategies for the festive season. Special training sessions and master classes were conducted to improve the understanding of sellers about various tools and features on Amazon.in that can help them achieve better sales during the Great Indian Festival 2024. Additionally, it has rolled out the Amazon Seller Rewards 2024 program where sellers can win prizes (including cash prize and international trips) for their performance during Great Indian Festival.

SMBs can leverage a robust suite of new tools and features like Sale Event Planner, which assists sellers in managing and executing major sale events, and AI-powered innovations such as Imaging Services and Listing Assistants. Amazon has also introduced Gen-AI based Listing Experience, which can enable sellers to easily list and effectively showcase their products. While The Self-Service Registration (SSR 2.0) simplifies on boarding with multi-language support and streamlined registration and invoicing processes, the Sale Event Planner helps sellers craft compelling deals and provides valuable insights for effective inventory planning. The New Seller Success Center offers detailed guidance on setting up online shops and utilizing features like Ads, Prime, and deals. Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF) will make it easier for sellers to reach more customers by using Amazon’s delivery network.

Amazon has also continuously improved the functionalities of the Amazon Seller App, empowering sellers to manage and grow their businesses seamlessly on the go. Sellers can now run their entire selling operations through the app, including managing coupons, deals, and sponsored product campaigns. The app also provides interactive business metrics, allowing sellers to easily track and analyze key performance indicators.