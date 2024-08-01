Smart Cities Mission Expands with Introduction of Smart Classes and Digital Libraries

As on 12th July 2024, work orders have been issued in 8,016 projects amounting to ₹ 1,64,223 crore, of which 7,218 projects amounting to ₹ 1,45,083 crore have been completed, as per data obtained from 100 cities. State/ UT/ City-wise financial and physical progress made in the smart cities is at Annexure-II.
- Government has taken several initiatives for proliferation of 5G services, including, inter-alia the following:
- Assignment of sufficient spectrum for mobile services through auction,
- Series of financial reforms resulting in rationalization of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Bank Guarantee (BGs), interest rates and penalties.
- Spectrum sharing, trading and surrender has been permitted as per extant Notice Inviting Application (NIA) terms & conditions and guidelines issued from time to time.
- Simplification of Procedure for SACFA (Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations) clearance.
- Notification of Right of Way (RoW) Rules and launch of PM GatiShakti Sanchar portal has resulted in streamlining of RoW permissions and expeditious clearance for installation of telecom infrastructure.
- Provision has been made in RoW Rules for application and time-bound permission for usage of street furniture for installation of small cells and telegraph line.
Accordingly in a short period of 19 months after the launch of 5G services on 01.10.2022, approximately, 17 crore wireless data subscribers have started using 5G services in the country.
Annexure-I
Smart Classes and Digital Libraries under SCM
City-wise details of completed projects on Smart Classes and Digital Libraries under Smart Cities Mission
(Amount in ₹ Crore)
|S.No.
|Smart City
|Name of the Project
|Cost
|1
|Kakinada
|E-Pathashala in 2 Schools with 7 Classrooms Pilot Project
|0.1
|2
|Tirupati
|Procurement of Implementing Agency for Modernizing Municipal Corporation Tirupati (MCT) Schools (2 schools) as Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms
|0.13
|3
|Visakhapatnam
|Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms, for 6 Schools in ABD
|1.15
|4
|Visakhapatnam
|Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms, 25 High schools outside ABD
|6.38
|5
|Visakhapatnam
|Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms IN 150 classrooms in 27 High schools outside ABD
|3.17
|6
|Visakhapatnam
|Procurement of implementing agency for installation of Digital Classrooms in GVMC Municipal schools in Anakapalli and Bheemli zones of GVMC under Smart City Mission
|5.13
|7
|Visakhapatnam
|RFP for installation of digital Classrooms labs in 77 GVMC schools
|9.06
|8
|Itanagar
|Smart Classrooms: 5 Schools with 28 Smart Classrooms
|5.06
|9
|Itanagar
|Retrofitting of Ita Fort, State Museum, Library Building etc.
|8.91
|10
|Pasighat
|District library and children E-learning center
|1.5
|11
|Biharsharif
|Construction of Library at Dhaneswar ghat inside ABD (Phase 1)
|2.31
|12
|Chandigarh
|Smart Classroom total 90 Classrooms in 4 schools
|4.83
|13
|Chandigarh
|Restoration and preservation of Govt. Heritage building, 30 bays, 17 bays, Town Hall Building, Addl. Town Hall Building, Central Library
|2.73
|14
|Bilaspur
|A17 E-pathshala
|7.59
|15
|Bilaspur
|Digital Library
|2.24
|16
|Bilaspur
|Furniture Work for Renovation Work of Incubation Centre at Digital Library
|0.19
|17
|Bilaspur
|Selection of Agency for Design, Development, Implementation, Operation and Maintenance of Digital Library at Central Library for Bilaspur Smart City- Phase-2
|2.96
|18
|Bilaspur
|School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-IV).
|4.17
|19
|Bilaspur
|School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-III).
|5.94
|20
|Bilaspur
|School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-II).
|4.28
|21
|Bilaspur
|School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-I).
|5.9
|22
|Raipur
|Renovation of Anand Samaj Library, heritage Building, A-53
|1.7
|23
|Raipur
|Oxy reading zone library
|18.02
|24
|Raipur
|Installation and Management of Library Management Software and Digitalization of Book at ASL A 53
|0.63
|25
|Raipur
|Lift at Anand Samaj Library
|0.2
|26
|Raipur
|Installation Of CCTV Camera Projector Computer and Water Cooler at Anand Samaj Library
|0.06
|27
|Raipur
|Installation of AC at Anand Samaj Library
|0.05
|28
|Raipur
|Smart Classroom at Three schools
|1.31
|29
|NDMC
|444 Smart Classrooms in NDMC, Secondary and Sr. Secondary Schools
|10.94
|30
|NDMC
|Modernization of public libraries
|0.06
|31
|NDMC
|Digital libraries in school phase-I
|0.3
|32
|Panaji
|Smart Classrooms- enhancing ICT learning environment in Govt. Schools in the jurisdiction of Corporation of the City of Panaji
|0.5
|33
|Panaji
|Smart Classrooms- infrastructure development involving civil and electrical works
|0.55
|34
|Ahmedabad
|E-Library
|1.69
|35
|Ahmedabad
|RFID based Automation of MJ Library
|0.27
|36
|Dahod
|I3C, GIS, City smart poles ATCS, ITMS, City Surveillance, Smart SWM, Telemedicine EMR, Virtual Classrooms and connected Dahod APP
|128.75
|37
|Rajkot
|PAN: Development of High School with Digital Classrooms and e-Education Facilities at Bhagwatipara Area, Rajkot
|19.38
|38
|Rajkot
|PAN: Development of “Smart e-Library on Culture, History & Technology including Book in Braille” at East Zone of RMC, Rajkot
|8.16
|39
|Karnal
|Smart Classrooms
|3.57
|40
|Karnal
|Supply, Installation and commissioning of c computer hardware and furniture in Digital Library, Karnal Under Smart Cities Mission
|0.33
|41
|Karnal
|Development of Digital library (Civil Works) in Karnal Smart City
|0.18
|42
|Dharamshala
|Smart classrooms
|3.57
|43
|Dharamshala
|Redevelopment of e-Library at Kacheri adda
|2.26
|44
|Jammu
|Modernization of Ranbir Library
|5.97
|45
|Jammu
|Old Age clubs cum libraries and upgradation of Sarai at Maheshpura Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu
|4.08
|46
|Srinagar
|Smart Classrooms 7 schools
|0.99
|47
|Belagavi
|Smart Classroom
|3.32
|48
|Belagavi
|Smart Classroom Phase II
|1.35
|49
|Belagavi
|Construction of library Building and Chavadi Building in Kanabargi
|0.5
|50
|Belagavi
|Up-gradation of Govt Library into Hi-tech Digital Library Phase-I
|1.22
|51
|Belagavi
|Upgradation of Govt city Library into Hi-tech of Digital Library Phase-II-ICT
|1.35
|52
|Belagavi
|Smart Classroom Phase-IV
|4.01
|53
|Belagavi
|Kids zone at Ravindra Koushik e- library in Belagavi City
|2.2
|54
|Bengaluru
|Implementation of Digital Classrooms and Computer Labs in BBMP Schools and PU Colleges
|6.46
|55
|Bengaluru
|Implementation of smart digital classroom at BBMP anganwadi centres
|4.46
|56
|Hubballi-Dharwad
|Design, Supply and Procurement of Mobile Library van
|0.25
|57
|Shivamogga
|Providing infrastructure for development of smart library
|0.19
|58
|Shivamogga
|Development of Smart library ICT interventions 4 locations
|4.39
|59
|Tumakuru
|Construction of Multi-Dimensional auditorium with library and class rooms at Empress Govt. High School PU College
|13.53
|60
|Tumakuru
|Selection of agency for supply development, customization, implementation and support for digital library solution at Tumakuru central library
|1.71
|61
|Tumakuru
|selection of agency for establishment of digital classrooms, ICT lab and language labs at govt. college and schools of Tumakuru, call 2
|2.26
|62
|Tumakuru
|Construction of additional classrooms on existing old building
|2.4
|63
|Tumakuru
|Selection of agency for establishment of Smart classrooms at different Govt. Schools Colleges of Tumakuru
|0.7
|64
|Tumakuru
|Procure, install and commissioning of interiors and furniture for City Central Library, Tumakuru
|2.59
|65
|Kavaratti
|Smart Classrooms
|1.09
|66
|Bhopal
|Interior work of existing classrooms at various schools under Smart Education Project
|6.8
|67
|Gwalior
|Conservation and Adaptive Upgradation of Central Library, Lashkar as Digital Library
|11.09
|68
|Gwalior
|Development of Smart Classrooms, including supply, installation, commissioning, integration and maintenance in Municipal Schools in Gwalior
|3.6
|69
|Gwalior
|Completion of civil and interior works for 37 classrooms identified for smart classroom project in Gwalior
|0.52
|70
|Indore
|Implementation of Smart Classrooms in Government Schools in Indore
|2.67
|71
|Jabalpur
|Smart classroom with Wi-Fi facility for 22 schools in Area
|3.42
|72
|Jabalpur
|Conservation work of Gandhi Library Town Hall
|3.71
|73
|Jabalpur
|Digital Library at Gandhi Bhawan
|8.39
|74
|Jabalpur
|Supply & fixing of furniture of Digital Library at Gandhi Bhawan
|0.27
|75
|Jabalpur
|Supply & Installation of AC in Digital Library
|0.03
|76
|Jabalpur
|Conservation of Gandhi Library Phase – 2, Part-A
|1.63
|77
|Jabalpur
|Conservation of Gandhi Library Phase – 2, Part-B
|1.14
|78
|Satna
|Supply fixing furniture at Smart Classes
|0.41
|79
|Satna
|Smart Library
|2.47
|80
|Ujjain
|Smart Classrooms
|2.66
|81
|Ujjain
|Implementation, management and maintenance of smart classrooms in City of Ujjain.
|2.06
|82
|Nagpur
|Smart E-Libraries
|2.84
|83
|Nagpur
|Repair And Renovation of following libraries under Nagpur Smart City Project : 1. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Library Laxminagar, Nagpur 2. Kasturba Library Sadar Nagpur and 3. Late Kundanlal Gupta Library, Rambag Nagpur
|2.83
|84
|Pimpri-Chinchwad
|Municipal E-Classrooms
|45.87
|85
|Solapur
|Civil and Electrical work of 20 smart classrooms in Municipal Corporation Schools
|0.11
|86
|Aizawl
|Smart Classroom
|7.5
|87
|Aizawl
|Setting up of Digital E-Library
|1.51
|88
|Amritsar
|Smart Classroom Phase 1
|6.17
|89
|Jalandhar
|Development of Smart E-Class Rooms (140 no) in Govt. Schools
|6.53
|90
|Jalandhar
|Installation of Digital Library phase I civil work
|0.94
|91
|Jalandhar
|Installation of Digital Library Ph-II (Digitization Work)
|1.05
|92
|Ludhiana
|Development of Smart School Classrooms in Government Schools at Ludhiana City (Phase-I)
|6.02
|93
|Ludhiana
|Construction of Combined Building for ICCC and Digital Library
|0.37
|94
|Ajmer
|Social Initiatives on PPP mode- Mobile library
|0.35
|95
|Ajmer
|Smart Classes in Govt. institutes and schools
|2.34
|96
|Ajmer
|Development of Smart Classes in 10 Govt. schools
|2.03
|97
|Ajmer
|Digital Library at Police Line, Ajmer
|0.25
|98
|Ajmer
|Digital Library at Suchana Kendra, Ajmer
|0.34
|99
|Ajmer
|Construction of Hall & development work at public library Topdara, Ajmer
|0.4
|100
|Ajmer
|Development of Digital Film library at Ajmer Museum
|1.22
|101
|Jaipur
|Smart Classrooms
|0.9
|102
|Jaipur
|Repair and Renovation of Maharaja Library at Choura Rasta, Jaipur
|2.31
|103
|Jaipur
|Digitalization of Maharaja Library, Jaipur
|2.3
|104
|Jaipur
|Conservation and Archival Binding of rare books in Govt. Maharaja Library, Jaipur
|0.6
|105
|Jaipur
|Supply of Furniture at Maharaja Library, Chaura Rasta, Jaipur
|0.09
|106
|Kota
|Setting up of Smart Classrooms in govt. schools
|0.65
|107
|Udaipur
|Setting up Smart Classrooms in Government Schools of Walled City Area Udaipur
|0.79
|108
|Udaipur
|Digitization Microfilming with e catalog of ancient documents of Saraswati library, Gulab bag
|0.24
|109
|Udaipur
|Conservation Redevelopment Works of Saraswati Library, Gulab Bagh
|1.03
|110
|Udaipur
|Termite Treatment work in Saraswati Library Gulab Bag
|0.01
|111
|Chennai
|Smart classrooms – 28 nos
|1.75
|112
|Erode
|Smart Class
|10.32
|113
|Thanjavur
|Improving the Infrastructure facilities of Corporation School Building Establishing Lab, Mini. Auditorium, Smart Classroom
|0.84
|114
|Thanjavur
|Construction of Library cum Knowledge Centre at Thanjavur ITI Hostel Campus
|2.61
|115
|Thanjavur
|Development of Smart Classroom at Corporation Schools in Thanjavur
|7.32
|116
|Thoothukudi
|Smart Classroom and e-monitoring etc.
|9.24
|117
|Thoothukudi
|Purchasing of Tablet for Smart Classroom in Thoothukudi Corporation
|1.43
|118
|Tiruppur
|Construction of Library Building and Knowledge Study Center at District Collectorate Campus
|2.61
|119
|Greater Warangal
|Renovation of Central Library, Waranagal
|0.85
|120
|Greater Warangal
|“Implementation of Smart Library System at Central Library” in Warangal
|1
|121
|Greater Warangal
|Procurement of furniture for Central Library, Warangal
|0.48
|122
|Greater Warangal
|“Implementation of Smart Library System at Regional Library” in Warangal
|1
|123
|Greater Warangal
|Procurement of furniture for Regional Library, Warangal
|0.3
|124
|Greater Warangal
|Renovation of Regional Library, Warangal (Phase II)
|0.6
|125
|Greater Warangal
|Renovation of Regional Library, Warangal
|0.9
|126
|Karimnagar
|E-learning and Smart Classrooms n Schools
|10.61
|127
|Agra
|Smart Classrooms
|0.61
|128
|Bareilly
|Retrofitting of Govt schools with smart class associated infrastructure for e-shiksha civil phase 2
|2.92
|129
|Bareilly
|Retrofitting of Govt schools with smart class associated infrastructure for e-Shiksha IT
|2.26
|130
|Bareilly
|Retrofitting of govt. Schools with Smart Class -Phase 1
|1.08
|131
|Bareilly
|Nagar Nigam library
|0.71
|132
|Bareilly
|Smart Class IT Phase I
|0.81
|133
|Jhansi
|Transformation of Government Schools under Kayakalp with furnitures, smart classes and other related work.
|15
|134
|Jhansi
|Smart Classes & Computer Labs in Government Schools
|1.63
|135
|Jhansi
|Upgradation / Renovation of Jhansi District Library
|10
|136
|Jhansi
|Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Smart Classes at 2 Locations with 5 Years comprehensive operation and maintenance in Jhansi City
|0.5
|137
|Kanpur
|Establishment of interactive Digital Classroom under Abhyuday Yojna
|0.35
|138
|Lucknow
|Digitization & cataloguing of books and other ancillary works for Amir-ud-Daula public library
|3.82
|139
|Lucknow
|Renovation Of Schools 5 Schools IN ABD Area with Braille Smart Class in 02 Schools
|1.09
|140
|Lucknow
|Digitization of books & Renovation of Amirudaula Library in Qaiserbagh
|5.5
|141
|Lucknow
|Conservation Digitisation of manuscripts, books, displayed artifacts of Amiruddaula Public Library
|0.75
|142
|Lucknow
|Renovation works for Amir-ud-Daula public library
|3.61
|143
|Lucknow
|Conservation, IPM and library upgradation of Amir-Ud-Daula public library
|1.07
|144
|Moradabad
|Digital pathshala by provision of Smart classes
|12.32
|145
|Prayagraj
|Implementation of Smart Classrooms in 4 Schools including Civil work in Prayagraj City
|3.04
|146
|Prayagraj
|Digital Library
|3.12
|147
|Prayagraj
|Smart Class in Selected Schools Under Phase-II (ICT- Part)
|17.24
|148
|Prayagraj
|Smart Classes Phase-II (Civil & Electrical Work)
|2.74
|149
|Prayagraj
|Development of Digital Library (Civil & Electrical)
|0.73
|150
|Prayagraj
|Conservation of Manuscripts, documents & books of Govt. Public Library at Chandra Shekar Azad Park
|2.8
|151
|Prayagraj
|Restoration and Conservation of Government Public Library Building at Chandrasekhar Azad Park
|4.23
|152
|Saharanpur
|Construction of smart classes in GIC (16) and GGIC (9) integration with ICCC
|3.35
|153
|Saharanpur
|Smart e Library and career counselling center at existing municipal library
|0.97
|154
|Saharanpur
|Smart schools classrooms
|3.2
|155
|Saharanpur
|Development of Smart classes
|0.81
|156
|Dehradun
|Modern Library complex
|13.25
|157
|New Town Kolkata
|Smart Library at Nazrul Tirtha in Newtown, Kolkata [Part I – Furnishing Work]
|2.88
|158
|New Town Kolkata
|Procurement of IT equipment for Smart Library at Nazrul Tirtha Complex, New Town, Kolkata
|0.14
|Grand Total
|674.08
Annexure-II
Investments and cities covered under SCM
State/ UT/ City-wise details of details of investment and cities covered under SCM as on 12.7.2024 (Amount in ₹ Crore)
|State/ City
|Total funds released (GoI+States)
|Andaman Nicobar Islands
|445.00
|Port Blair
|445.00
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,590.80
|Amaravati
|1,048.00
|Kakinada
|978.00
|Tirupati
|578.00
|Visakhapatnam
|986.80
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1,095.32
|Itanagar
|549.61
|Pasighat
|545.71
|Assam
|811.98
|Guwahati
|811.98
|Bihar
|3,150.27
|Bhagalpur
|980.00
|Biharsharif
|582.31
|Muzaffarpur
|854.46
|Patna
|733.50
|Chandigarh
|958.18
|Chandigarh
|958.18
|Chhattisgarh
|2,390.87
|Atal Nagar
|822.87
|Bilaspur
|735.00
|Raipur
|833.00
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|732.35
|Silvassa
|732.35
|Daman and Diu
|619.95
|Diu
|619.95
|Delhi
|692.00
|NDMC
|692.00
|Goa
|804.00
|Panaji
|804.00
|Gujarat
|5,787.76
|Ahmedabad
|957.25
|Dahod
|831.01
|Gandhinagar
|980.00
|Rajkot
|979.00
|Surat
|1,062.50
|Vadodara
|978.00
|Haryana
|1,757.88
|Faridabad
|906.50
|Karnal
|851.38
|Himachal Pradesh
|1,224.89
|Dharamshala
|542.89
|Shimla
|682.00
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,392.16
|Jammu
|745.26
|Srinagar
|646.90
|Jharkhand
|980.00
|Ranchi
|980.00
|Karnataka
|6,896.68
|Belagavi
|990.00
|Bengaluru
|988.00
|Davanagere
|990.00
|Hubballi-Dharwad
|1,105.68
|Mangaluru
|843.00
|Shivamogga
|990.00
|Tumakuru
|990.00
|Kerala
|1,889.35
|Kochi
|962.35
|Thiruvananthapuram
|927.00
|Lakshadweep
|198.65
|Kavaratti
|198.65
|Madhya Pradesh
|6,960.01
|Bhopal
|990.00
|Gwalior
|940.00
|Indore
|990.00
|Jabalpur
|990.00
|Sagar
|990.01
|Satna
|990.00
|Ujjain
|1,070.00
|Maharashtra
|7,580.44
|Aurangabad
|985.00
|Kalyan-Dombivali
|955.50
|Nagpur
|871.88
|Nashik
|843.12
|Pimpri-Chinchwad
|979.92
|Pune
|980.02
|Solapur
|985.00
|Thane
|980.00
|Manipur
|336.44
|Imphal
|336.44
|Meghalaya
|570.00
|Shillong
|570.00
|Mizoram
|536.29
|Aizawl
|536.29
|Nagaland
|543.14
|Kohima
|543.14
|Odisha
|1,941.43
|Bhubaneswar
|997.93
|Rourkela
|943.50
|Puducherry
|537.50
|Puducherry
|537.50
|Punjab
|2,770.83
|Amritsar
|923.75
|Jalandhar
|862.33
|Ludhiana
|984.75
|Rajasthan
|3,822.65
|Ajmer
|950.00
|Jaipur
|940.00
|Kota
|942.65
|Udaipur
|990.00
|Sikkim
|974.28
|Gangtok
|538.00
|Namchi
|436.28
|Tamil Nadu
|10,990.88
|Chennai
|1,101.88
|Coimbatore
|990.00
|Erode
|990.00
|Madurai
|990.00
|Salem
|990.00
|Thanjavur
|990.00
|Thoothukudi
|990.00
|Tiruchirappalli
|990.00
|Tirunelveli
|990.00
|Tiruppur
|989.00
|Vellore
|980.00
|Telangana
|1,350.08
|Greater Warangal
|584.45
|Karimnagar
|765.63
|Tripura
|592.04
|Agartala
|592.04
|Uttar Pradesh
|9,796.50
|Agra
|980.00
|Aligarh
|980.00
|Bareilly
|980.00
|Jhansi
|979.00
|Kanpur
|979.50
|Lucknow
|978.50
|Moradabad
|980.00
|Prayagraj
|979.50
|Saharanpur
|980.00
|Varanasi
|980.00
|Uttarakhand
|989.90
|Dehradun
|989.90
|West Bengal
|980.00
|New Town Kolkata
|980.00
|Total
|86,690.50
|Non-Selected Smart Cities
|18.00
|Sultanpur Lodhi
|81.33
|Grand Total
|86,789.33
