Smart Cities Mission Expands with Introduction of Smart Classes and Digital Libraries

As on 12th July 2024, work orders have been issued in 8,016 projects amounting to ₹ 1,64,223 crore, of which 7,218 projects amounting to ₹ 1,45,083 crore have been completed, as per data obtained from 100 cities. State/ UT/ City-wise financial and physical progress made in the smart cities is at Annexure-II.

Government has taken several initiatives for proliferation of 5G services, including, inter-alia the following:

Assignment of sufficient spectrum for mobile services through auction, Series of financial reforms resulting in rationalization of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Bank Guarantee (BGs), interest rates and penalties. Spectrum sharing, trading and surrender has been permitted as per extant Notice Inviting Application (NIA) terms & conditions and guidelines issued from time to time. Simplification of Procedure for SACFA (Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations) clearance. Notification of Right of Way (RoW) Rules and launch of PM GatiShakti Sanchar portal has resulted in streamlining of RoW permissions and expeditious clearance for installation of telecom infrastructure. Provision has been made in RoW Rules for application and time-bound permission for usage of street furniture for installation of small cells and telegraph line.

Accordingly in a short period of 19 months after the launch of 5G services on 01.10.2022, approximately, 17 crore wireless data subscribers have started using 5G services in the country.

S.No. Smart City Name of the Project Cost 1 Kakinada E-Pathashala in 2 Schools with 7 Classrooms Pilot Project 0.1 2 Tirupati Procurement of Implementing Agency for Modernizing Municipal Corporation Tirupati (MCT) Schools (2 schools) as Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms 0.13 3 Visakhapatnam Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms, for 6 Schools in ABD 1.15 4 Visakhapatnam Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms, 25 High schools outside ABD 6.38 5 Visakhapatnam Smart Campus – Smart Classrooms IN 150 classrooms in 27 High schools outside ABD 3.17 6 Visakhapatnam Procurement of implementing agency for installation of Digital Classrooms in GVMC Municipal schools in Anakapalli and Bheemli zones of GVMC under Smart City Mission 5.13 7 Visakhapatnam RFP for installation of digital Classrooms labs in 77 GVMC schools 9.06 8 Itanagar Smart Classrooms: 5 Schools with 28 Smart Classrooms 5.06 9 Itanagar Retrofitting of Ita Fort, State Museum, Library Building etc. 8.91 10 Pasighat District library and children E-learning center 1.5 11 Biharsharif Construction of Library at Dhaneswar ghat inside ABD (Phase 1) 2.31 12 Chandigarh Smart Classroom total 90 Classrooms in 4 schools 4.83 13 Chandigarh Restoration and preservation of Govt. Heritage building, 30 bays, 17 bays, Town Hall Building, Addl. Town Hall Building, Central Library 2.73 14 Bilaspur A17 E-pathshala 7.59 15 Bilaspur Digital Library 2.24 16 Bilaspur Furniture Work for Renovation Work of Incubation Centre at Digital Library 0.19 17 Bilaspur Selection of Agency for Design, Development, Implementation, Operation and Maintenance of Digital Library at Central Library for Bilaspur Smart City- Phase-2 2.96 18 Bilaspur School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-IV). 4.17 19 Bilaspur School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-III). 5.94 20 Bilaspur School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-II). 4.28 21 Bilaspur School Upliftment and Modification for Facilitating Inclusion of e-Learning Platform in Bilaspur City (Group-I). 5.9 22 Raipur Renovation of Anand Samaj Library, heritage Building, A-53 1.7 23 Raipur Oxy reading zone library 18.02 24 Raipur Installation and Management of Library Management Software and Digitalization of Book at ASL A 53 0.63 25 Raipur Lift at Anand Samaj Library 0.2 26 Raipur Installation Of CCTV Camera Projector Computer and Water Cooler at Anand Samaj Library 0.06 27 Raipur Installation of AC at Anand Samaj Library 0.05 28 Raipur Smart Classroom at Three schools 1.31 29 NDMC 444 Smart Classrooms in NDMC, Secondary and Sr. Secondary Schools 10.94 30 NDMC Modernization of public libraries 0.06 31 NDMC Digital libraries in school phase-I 0.3 32 Panaji Smart Classrooms- enhancing ICT learning environment in Govt. Schools in the jurisdiction of Corporation of the City of Panaji 0.5 33 Panaji Smart Classrooms- infrastructure development involving civil and electrical works 0.55 34 Ahmedabad E-Library 1.69 35 Ahmedabad RFID based Automation of MJ Library 0.27 36 Dahod I3C, GIS, City smart poles ATCS, ITMS, City Surveillance, Smart SWM, Telemedicine EMR, Virtual Classrooms and connected Dahod APP 128.75 37 Rajkot PAN: Development of High School with Digital Classrooms and e-Education Facilities at Bhagwatipara Area, Rajkot 19.38 38 Rajkot PAN: Development of “Smart e-Library on Culture, History & Technology including Book in Braille” at East Zone of RMC, Rajkot 8.16 39 Karnal Smart Classrooms 3.57 40 Karnal Supply, Installation and commissioning of c computer hardware and furniture in Digital Library, Karnal Under Smart Cities Mission 0.33 41 Karnal Development of Digital library (Civil Works) in Karnal Smart City 0.18 42 Dharamshala Smart classrooms 3.57 43 Dharamshala Redevelopment of e-Library at Kacheri adda 2.26 44 Jammu Modernization of Ranbir Library 5.97 45 Jammu Old Age clubs cum libraries and upgradation of Sarai at Maheshpura Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu 4.08 46 Srinagar Smart Classrooms 7 schools 0.99 47 Belagavi Smart Classroom 3.32 48 Belagavi Smart Classroom Phase II 1.35 49 Belagavi Construction of library Building and Chavadi Building in Kanabargi 0.5 50 Belagavi Up-gradation of Govt Library into Hi-tech Digital Library Phase-I 1.22 51 Belagavi Upgradation of Govt city Library into Hi-tech of Digital Library Phase-II-ICT 1.35 52 Belagavi Smart Classroom Phase-IV 4.01 53 Belagavi Kids zone at Ravindra Koushik e- library in Belagavi City 2.2 54 Bengaluru Implementation of Digital Classrooms and Computer Labs in BBMP Schools and PU Colleges 6.46 55 Bengaluru Implementation of smart digital classroom at BBMP anganwadi centres 4.46 56 Hubballi-Dharwad Design, Supply and Procurement of Mobile Library van 0.25 57 Shivamogga Providing infrastructure for development of smart library 0.19 58 Shivamogga Development of Smart library ICT interventions 4 locations 4.39 59 Tumakuru Construction of Multi-Dimensional auditorium with library and class rooms at Empress Govt. High School PU College 13.53 60 Tumakuru Selection of agency for supply development, customization, implementation and support for digital library solution at Tumakuru central library 1.71 61 Tumakuru selection of agency for establishment of digital classrooms, ICT lab and language labs at govt. college and schools of Tumakuru, call 2 2.26 62 Tumakuru Construction of additional classrooms on existing old building 2.4 63 Tumakuru Selection of agency for establishment of Smart classrooms at different Govt. Schools Colleges of Tumakuru 0.7 64 Tumakuru Procure, install and commissioning of interiors and furniture for City Central Library, Tumakuru 2.59 65 Kavaratti Smart Classrooms 1.09 66 Bhopal Interior work of existing classrooms at various schools under Smart Education Project 6.8 67 Gwalior Conservation and Adaptive Upgradation of Central Library, Lashkar as Digital Library 11.09 68 Gwalior Development of Smart Classrooms, including supply, installation, commissioning, integration and maintenance in Municipal Schools in Gwalior 3.6 69 Gwalior Completion of civil and interior works for 37 classrooms identified for smart classroom project in Gwalior 0.52 70 Indore Implementation of Smart Classrooms in Government Schools in Indore 2.67 71 Jabalpur Smart classroom with Wi-Fi facility for 22 schools in Area 3.42 72 Jabalpur Conservation work of Gandhi Library Town Hall 3.71 73 Jabalpur Digital Library at Gandhi Bhawan 8.39 74 Jabalpur Supply & fixing of furniture of Digital Library at Gandhi Bhawan 0.27 75 Jabalpur Supply & Installation of AC in Digital Library 0.03 76 Jabalpur Conservation of Gandhi Library Phase – 2, Part-A 1.63 77 Jabalpur Conservation of Gandhi Library Phase – 2, Part-B 1.14 78 Satna Supply fixing furniture at Smart Classes 0.41 79 Satna Smart Library 2.47 80 Ujjain Smart Classrooms 2.66 81 Ujjain Implementation, management and maintenance of smart classrooms in City of Ujjain. 2.06 82 Nagpur Smart E-Libraries 2.84 83 Nagpur Repair And Renovation of following libraries under Nagpur Smart City Project : 1. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Library Laxminagar, Nagpur 2. Kasturba Library Sadar Nagpur and 3. Late Kundanlal Gupta Library, Rambag Nagpur 2.83 84 Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal E-Classrooms 45.87 85 Solapur Civil and Electrical work of 20 smart classrooms in Municipal Corporation Schools 0.11 86 Aizawl Smart Classroom 7.5 87 Aizawl Setting up of Digital E-Library 1.51 88 Amritsar Smart Classroom Phase 1 6.17 89 Jalandhar Development of Smart E-Class Rooms (140 no) in Govt. Schools 6.53 90 Jalandhar Installation of Digital Library phase I civil work 0.94 91 Jalandhar Installation of Digital Library Ph-II (Digitization Work) 1.05 92 Ludhiana Development of Smart School Classrooms in Government Schools at Ludhiana City (Phase-I) 6.02 93 Ludhiana Construction of Combined Building for ICCC and Digital Library 0.37 94 Ajmer Social Initiatives on PPP mode- Mobile library 0.35 95 Ajmer Smart Classes in Govt. institutes and schools 2.34 96 Ajmer Development of Smart Classes in 10 Govt. schools 2.03 97 Ajmer Digital Library at Police Line, Ajmer 0.25 98 Ajmer Digital Library at Suchana Kendra, Ajmer 0.34 99 Ajmer Construction of Hall & development work at public library Topdara, Ajmer 0.4 100 Ajmer Development of Digital Film library at Ajmer Museum 1.22 101 Jaipur Smart Classrooms 0.9 102 Jaipur Repair and Renovation of Maharaja Library at Choura Rasta, Jaipur 2.31 103 Jaipur Digitalization of Maharaja Library, Jaipur 2.3 104 Jaipur Conservation and Archival Binding of rare books in Govt. Maharaja Library, Jaipur 0.6 105 Jaipur Supply of Furniture at Maharaja Library, Chaura Rasta, Jaipur 0.09 106 Kota Setting up of Smart Classrooms in govt. schools 0.65 107 Udaipur Setting up Smart Classrooms in Government Schools of Walled City Area Udaipur 0.79 108 Udaipur Digitization Microfilming with e catalog of ancient documents of Saraswati library, Gulab bag 0.24 109 Udaipur Conservation Redevelopment Works of Saraswati Library, Gulab Bagh 1.03 110 Udaipur Termite Treatment work in Saraswati Library Gulab Bag 0.01 111 Chennai Smart classrooms – 28 nos 1.75 112 Erode Smart Class 10.32 113 Thanjavur Improving the Infrastructure facilities of Corporation School Building Establishing Lab, Mini. Auditorium, Smart Classroom 0.84 114 Thanjavur Construction of Library cum Knowledge Centre at Thanjavur ITI Hostel Campus 2.61 115 Thanjavur Development of Smart Classroom at Corporation Schools in Thanjavur 7.32 116 Thoothukudi Smart Classroom and e-monitoring etc. 9.24 117 Thoothukudi Purchasing of Tablet for Smart Classroom in Thoothukudi Corporation 1.43 118 Tiruppur Construction of Library Building and Knowledge Study Center at District Collectorate Campus 2.61 119 Greater Warangal Renovation of Central Library, Waranagal 0.85 120 Greater Warangal “Implementation of Smart Library System at Central Library” in Warangal 1 121 Greater Warangal Procurement of furniture for Central Library, Warangal 0.48 122 Greater Warangal “Implementation of Smart Library System at Regional Library” in Warangal 1 123 Greater Warangal Procurement of furniture for Regional Library, Warangal 0.3 124 Greater Warangal Renovation of Regional Library, Warangal (Phase II) 0.6 125 Greater Warangal Renovation of Regional Library, Warangal 0.9 126 Karimnagar E-learning and Smart Classrooms n Schools 10.61 127 Agra Smart Classrooms 0.61 128 Bareilly Retrofitting of Govt schools with smart class associated infrastructure for e-shiksha civil phase 2 2.92 129 Bareilly Retrofitting of Govt schools with smart class associated infrastructure for e-Shiksha IT 2.26 130 Bareilly Retrofitting of govt. Schools with Smart Class -Phase 1 1.08 131 Bareilly Nagar Nigam library 0.71 132 Bareilly Smart Class IT Phase I 0.81 133 Jhansi Transformation of Government Schools under Kayakalp with furnitures, smart classes and other related work. 15 134 Jhansi Smart Classes & Computer Labs in Government Schools 1.63 135 Jhansi Upgradation / Renovation of Jhansi District Library 10 136 Jhansi Design, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Smart Classes at 2 Locations with 5 Years comprehensive operation and maintenance in Jhansi City 0.5 137 Kanpur Establishment of interactive Digital Classroom under Abhyuday Yojna 0.35 138 Lucknow Digitization & cataloguing of books and other ancillary works for Amir-ud-Daula public library 3.82 139 Lucknow Renovation Of Schools 5 Schools IN ABD Area with Braille Smart Class in 02 Schools 1.09 140 Lucknow Digitization of books & Renovation of Amirudaula Library in Qaiserbagh 5.5 141 Lucknow Conservation Digitisation of manuscripts, books, displayed artifacts of Amiruddaula Public Library 0.75 142 Lucknow Renovation works for Amir-ud-Daula public library 3.61 143 Lucknow Conservation, IPM and library upgradation of Amir-Ud-Daula public library 1.07 144 Moradabad Digital pathshala by provision of Smart classes 12.32 145 Prayagraj Implementation of Smart Classrooms in 4 Schools including Civil work in Prayagraj City 3.04 146 Prayagraj Digital Library 3.12 147 Prayagraj Smart Class in Selected Schools Under Phase-II (ICT- Part) 17.24 148 Prayagraj Smart Classes Phase-II (Civil & Electrical Work) 2.74 149 Prayagraj Development of Digital Library (Civil & Electrical) 0.73 150 Prayagraj Conservation of Manuscripts, documents & books of Govt. Public Library at Chandra Shekar Azad Park 2.8 151 Prayagraj Restoration and Conservation of Government Public Library Building at Chandrasekhar Azad Park 4.23 152 Saharanpur Construction of smart classes in GIC (16) and GGIC (9) integration with ICCC 3.35 153 Saharanpur Smart e Library and career counselling center at existing municipal library 0.97 154 Saharanpur Smart schools classrooms 3.2 155 Saharanpur Development of Smart classes 0.81 156 Dehradun Modern Library complex 13.25 157 New Town Kolkata Smart Library at Nazrul Tirtha in Newtown, Kolkata [Part I – Furnishing Work] 2.88 158 New Town Kolkata Procurement of IT equipment for Smart Library at Nazrul Tirtha Complex, New Town, Kolkata 0.14 Grand Total 674.08

As per information provided by States / UTs / Smart Cities Mission as on 12th July, 2024

Annexure-II

Investments and cities covered under SCM

State/ UT/ City-wise details of details of investment and cities covered under SCM as on 12.7.2024 (Amount in ₹ Crore)

State/ City Total funds released (GoI+States) Andaman Nicobar Islands 445.00 Port Blair 445.00 Andhra Pradesh 3,590.80 Amaravati 1,048.00 Kakinada 978.00 Tirupati 578.00 Visakhapatnam 986.80 Arunachal Pradesh 1,095.32 Itanagar 549.61 Pasighat 545.71 Assam 811.98 Guwahati 811.98 Bihar 3,150.27 Bhagalpur 980.00 Biharsharif 582.31 Muzaffarpur 854.46 Patna 733.50 Chandigarh 958.18 Chandigarh 958.18 Chhattisgarh 2,390.87 Atal Nagar 822.87 Bilaspur 735.00 Raipur 833.00 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 732.35 Silvassa 732.35 Daman and Diu 619.95 Diu 619.95 Delhi 692.00 NDMC 692.00 Goa 804.00 Panaji 804.00 Gujarat 5,787.76 Ahmedabad 957.25 Dahod 831.01 Gandhinagar 980.00 Rajkot 979.00 Surat 1,062.50 Vadodara 978.00 Haryana 1,757.88 Faridabad 906.50 Karnal 851.38 Himachal Pradesh 1,224.89 Dharamshala 542.89 Shimla 682.00 Jammu and Kashmir 1,392.16 Jammu 745.26 Srinagar 646.90 Jharkhand 980.00 Ranchi 980.00 Karnataka 6,896.68 Belagavi 990.00 Bengaluru 988.00 Davanagere 990.00 Hubballi-Dharwad 1,105.68 Mangaluru 843.00 Shivamogga 990.00 Tumakuru 990.00 Kerala 1,889.35 Kochi 962.35 Thiruvananthapuram 927.00 Lakshadweep 198.65 Kavaratti 198.65 Madhya Pradesh 6,960.01 Bhopal 990.00 Gwalior 940.00 Indore 990.00 Jabalpur 990.00 Sagar 990.01 Satna 990.00 Ujjain 1,070.00 Maharashtra 7,580.44 Aurangabad 985.00 Kalyan-Dombivali 955.50 Nagpur 871.88 Nashik 843.12 Pimpri-Chinchwad 979.92 Pune 980.02 Solapur 985.00 Thane 980.00 Manipur 336.44 Imphal 336.44 Meghalaya 570.00 Shillong 570.00 Mizoram 536.29 Aizawl 536.29 Nagaland 543.14 Kohima 543.14 Odisha 1,941.43 Bhubaneswar 997.93 Rourkela 943.50 Puducherry 537.50 Puducherry 537.50 Punjab 2,770.83 Amritsar 923.75 Jalandhar 862.33 Ludhiana 984.75 Rajasthan 3,822.65 Ajmer 950.00 Jaipur 940.00 Kota 942.65 Udaipur 990.00 Sikkim 974.28 Gangtok 538.00 Namchi 436.28 Tamil Nadu 10,990.88 Chennai 1,101.88 Coimbatore 990.00 Erode 990.00 Madurai 990.00 Salem 990.00 Thanjavur 990.00 Thoothukudi 990.00 Tiruchirappalli 990.00 Tirunelveli 990.00 Tiruppur 989.00 Vellore 980.00 Telangana 1,350.08 Greater Warangal 584.45 Karimnagar 765.63 Tripura 592.04 Agartala 592.04 Uttar Pradesh 9,796.50 Agra 980.00 Aligarh 980.00 Bareilly 980.00 Jhansi 979.00 Kanpur 979.50 Lucknow 978.50 Moradabad 980.00 Prayagraj 979.50 Saharanpur 980.00 Varanasi 980.00 Uttarakhand 989.90 Dehradun 989.90 West Bengal 980.00 New Town Kolkata 980.00 Total 86,690.50 Non-Selected Smart Cities 18.00 Sultanpur Lodhi 81.33 Grand Total 86,789.33

