Small Businesses Showcase Unique Products on Amazon.in for Prime Day 2024

Bangalore, ­July 15: This Prime Day, small businesses are launching 3200+ new products on Amazon.in across categories like home and kitchen, fashion and grooming, jewelry, handmade products, and many more. Brands like Behoma, Dream of Glory, Orika Spices and others will be showcasing their unique products on Amazon.in and reaching customers across different parts of the country. Tens of thousands of small businesses will be participating in one of the most awaited shopping events on Amazon.in offering lakhs of Prime-enabled products to customers across India.

“Amazon Prime Day is one of the most anticipated shopping events in India, helping us deliver unparalleled value to our sellers and customers. We are thrilled to bring it back to India for the 8th consecutive year, celebrating the craft, creativity, product innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of our sellers, especially small and medium businesses. During the two days of the event, sellers will not only get a massive boost in the visibility of their products and brands but also directly access Amazon’s vast customer base across India, spanning 100% of serviceable pin codes. Through such shopping events, our aim is to enable small and medium businesses to embrace the power of e-commerce and unlock new avenues for their success, fostering a vibrant online marketplace that contributes to the larger economic growth of India,” said Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India.

Small and medium businesses can leverage a robust suite of tools and features available on Amazon to gear up for Prime Day 2024. A streamlined self-service registration process (SSR 2.0) makes it easy for sellers to get started on the Amazon.in marketplace, with multi-language support, easy registration, and invoicing. Sellers can use the Sale Event Planner to opt-in and offer great deals during Prime Day. The tool also offers data-driven recommendations on inventory planning, enabling sellers to maximize their opportunity and sales. The New Seller Success Centre is an onboarding buddy that provides step-by-step guidance to sellers on setting up their online shops, adopting key growth levers, and utilizing features like Ads, Prime, and deals.

“Behoma is excited to launch our newest hand-crafted home décor pieces on Prime Day 2024,” said Nikhil Jain, Owner, Behoma. “As a modern home decor brand specializing in stylish and innovative designs, we’re thrilled to showcase our latest offerings, including a golden hand-hammered metal planter set and a stylish drop-shaped metal vase in a luxurious gold finish. Prime Day provides us with a fantastic platform to connect with our customers, and we’re buzzing with excitement to transform their living spaces with our unique handmade products.”

Amazon has also continuously improved the functionalities of the Amazon Seller App, empowering sellers to manage and grow their businesses seamlessly on the go. Sellers can now run their entire selling operations through the app, including managing coupons, deals, and sponsored product campaigns. The app also provides interactive business metrics, allowing sellers to easily track and analyze key performance indicators.

Prime Day 2024 is an invaluable opportunity for small and medium businesses to strengthen their e-commerce footprint, reach more customers, and launch new products. By capitalizing on the potential surge in sales, SMBs can boost their brand visibility, attract new customers, and strengthen their foundation for sustained growth through e-commerce.

Enhancing Everyday Life with Amazon Prime:

Amazon India returns with its much-awaited Prime Day on July 20th & 21st, 2024.Prime members get ready to Discover Joy with big savings, great deals, new launches from leading brands, small and medium businesses, blockbuster entertainment and much more. During Prime Day, save big with 10% savings on payment using ICICI Bank Credit/Debit cards, SBI Credit Cards and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and SBI Credit Cards. Amazon Prime is designed to make your life better every single day as it provides the best of shopping, savings, and entertainment in one single membership, unlimited 5% cashback on all purchases using their co-branded ICICI credit card, access to exclusive deals, early and exclusive access to our shopping events including Prime Day. Not a member yet? Join Prime Annual at ₹1,499 for one year, Prime Lite at ₹799 for one year, and Prime Shopping Edition at ₹399 for one year at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free and fast delivery, unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 100 million songs, ad-free and over podcast episodes with Amazon Music, a free rotating selection of more than 3,000 e-books, magazines and comics with Prime Reading and access to the monthly free-in game content and benefits with Prime Gaming.