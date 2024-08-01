SLNP Reports Estimated Energy Savings of 8,806 Million Units as LED Lights Replace Conventional Street Lights

Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) was launched on January 5, 2015, to replace conventional street lights with smart and energy-efficient LED streetlights across the country. This is a voluntary programme being implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under Ministry of Power, in self-financing mode. Till date no request from the State Government of Tamil Nadu has been received for implementing this programme.

Till 30 June 2024, EESL has installed 1,31,10,745 (Annexure) LED Street Lights in the country, which has resulted in estimated energy savings of about 8,806 Million Units (MU) per year.

Ministry of Power has not allotted any budget for SLNP program, as the programme is implemented by EESL in self-financing mode.

ANNEXURE