National

SLNP Reports Estimated Energy Savings of 8,806 Million Units as LED Lights Replace Conventional Street Lights

By Odisha Diary bureau

Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) was launched on January 5, 2015, to replace conventional street lights with smart and energy-efficient LED streetlights across the country. This is a voluntary programme being implemented through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under Ministry of Power, in self-financing mode. Till date no request from the State Government of Tamil Nadu has been received for implementing this programme.

Till 30 June 2024, EESL has installed 1,31,10,745 (Annexure) LED Street Lights in the country, which has resulted in estimated energy savings of about 8,806 Million Units (MU) per year.

Ministry of Power has not allotted any budget for SLNP program, as the programme is implemented by EESL in self-financing mode.

ANNEXURE

 Sr. No. States & UTs No. of LED Street Lights Installed
1 Andhra Pradesh                                   29,47,706
2 Telangana                                   17,07,716
3 Tamil Nadu                                          7,876
4 Port Blair                                         14,995
5 Maharashtra                                    11,14,328
6 Kerala                                      4,33,979
7 Karnataka                                         13,226
8 Goa 2,07,183
9 Lakshadweep 1,000
10 West Bengal 94,198
11 Jharkhand 5,54,091
12 Bihar 5,75,922
13 Rajasthan 10,73,238
14 Gujarat 9,03,519
15 Uttar Pradesh 12,90,949
16 Uttarakhand 1,33,511
17 Chhattisgarh 3,81,199
18 Odisha 3,53,808
19 Madhya Pradesh 2,95,417
20 Delhi 3,87,896
21 Jammu & Kashmir 1,88,860
22 Himachal Pradesh 63,332
23 Punjab 1,27,267
24 Chandigarh 46,496
25 Haryana 85,139
26 Sikkim 1,073
27 Tripura 76,426
28 Assam 28,875
29 Pondicherry 1,520
  Total 1,31,10,745
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.