Sleepfresh Mattress expands its retail footprint, launches 6 new Showrooms across West Bengal, Bhutan and Chhattisgarh

Kolkata : Sleepfresh Mattress from the house of Raunak Coirs Limited, one of India’s leading sleep-solutions companies, has announced the expansion of the Brand with the launch of 6 new sleep-care boutiques across geographies to cater the rising demand of better quality sleep products and create wider availability of the products. The Brand also announced the signing of Renowned Bollywood Actress Vidya Balan as the Face of the Brand.

The first COCO store in Kolkata is spread across 800 sqft and is located at Homeland Mall, Bhawanipore, while other stores are much larger ranging from 1500 to 3000 sqft which have come across GT Road in Burdwan, Babesa in Thimpu, Bhutan and three other locations in Chhattisgarh this month. The showrooms have been opened to enhance the customer’s retail experience along with feeling the product before buying it which is the company’s main mantra.

The company manufactures and markets all kind of mattresses including – rubberised coir, polyurethane foam and spring mattresses. It is one of the few brands which caters to all 4H categories of sleep – Home, Hotel, Hospital and Hostels. It has a committed dealership network consisting of over 2500 dealer partners in 21 states, largely in the Western, Eastern and North Eastern parts of India. It is one of the few companies in India to have integrated manufacturing and provides products of global standards at Indian prices.

Raunak Agarwal, Executive Director, Raunak Coirs Limited, said, “We are very proud to expand our retail footprint in the region. As sleep has increasingly become a health related aspect both physically and mentally, the relevance of mattress in the Indian customer’s importance hierarchy has been rising rapidly. Keeping the lifestyle choices of the customers and to fulfil the rising demand for an affordable yet quality sleep-solution product, we have opened these six exclusive retail showrooms in Kolkata, Burdwan, Thimpu and various towns of Chhattisgarh this month.”

Raunak Agarwal added, “We are super excited to welcome Bollywood Diva Vidya Balan to the Sleepfresh family. Her vibrant personality and healthy lifestyle perfectly resonate with our brand’s ethos of providing exceptional comfort and quality sleep experiences. We are confident that this association will further strengthen the brand, build further trust along with credibility for a better connection with our consumers.”

The Company aims to open 60 such outlets across Eastern India and 200 such outlets across the entire country within the next two years. The current count of such exclusive sleep boutiques has now gone to 30 in the last one year.

The Company has a product range of over 40-standard products ranging from a price range of Rs. 6000 to Rs. 90000 for a double-size mattress across thicknesses from 3 to 12 inch. The products are made in-house through the company’s five manufacturing facilities spread across geographies in West Bengal, Assam, Odisha and Maharashtra. The ability to do integrated-manufacturing is essential for proper quality control and passing on best prices to customers.