Skyscanner Partners with JioCinema’s Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for Bangladesh’s Tour of India

~ Skyscanner will present Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan during the India v Bangladesh Test and T20I series, giving fans a chance to continue engaging and winning exciting prizes~

Mumbai : JioCinema announced that leading global travel app, Skyscanner, is coming onboard JioCinema’s free to play predict and win contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, in one of its first major partnerships in the Indian market. Building on JioCinema’s conscious efforts to make interactive engagements a key feature for fans during live sports streams, Skyscanner will present Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan throughout Bangladesh’s tour of India which will include two Tests and three T20I from September 19 to October 12.

As part of the partnership, participants will be able to win travel vouchers and discount coupons for domestic as well as international travel on every matchday of the series, thus giving fans a widespread opportunity to take away winnings during the livestream. Launched during the 2023 season of TATA IPL, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan emerged as an instant success, registering over 100 million users and 2 billion plays to date. During this period, participants have bagged 100+ motor vehicles including cars and motorcycles, 70+ Smart TV’s, gold vouchers worth INR 1.5 crores, 100+ consumer durables, and 800 million discount vouchers.

The continued efforts from JioCinema to engage and incentivise fans in collaboration with Skyscanner comes at a time when India is witnessing a rise in gamification of content. With Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, JioCinema has created a new dimension of affiliate marketing through its impactful engagement and exceptional performance marketing across categories. Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan offers partner brands a platform where powerful branding meets measurable performance.

“We are proud to have Skyscanner present Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan for the India v Bangladesh T20I series,” said a Viacom18 Spokesperson. “Through Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan we have gamified content in meaningful ways for sports viewers and are thrilled that Skyscanner sees value in this proposition. To pick Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan as their first major partnership for Indian audiences affirms the faith and forward-looking opportunities that brands see in it as a platform.”

Commenting on the partnership, Glosinda Goes, APAC lead for Affiliate and Performance Partnerships at Skyscanner said: “We’re excited to partner with JioCinema as an affiliate partner on their popular Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan contest. Through this innovative gamification platform, we’re offering cricket fans a chance to win travel vouchers while enjoying the excitement of the match. This collaboration is a fantastic way to engage with our Indian audience and showcase the value of Skyscanner’s travel services.”

Users will have an opportunity to win exciting prizes during every matchday of the series between India – Bangladesh. Users can simply hold their phones in portrait mode or landscape mode, where a chat box opens at the bottom of the screen, presenting a question and four options before every over to unlock a plethora of travel vouchers from Goibibo, Paytm, and Happy Fares.