ŠKODA AUTO India records triple digit growth in 2021 Led by the successful launch of KUSHAQ

Mumbai : ŠKODA AUTO India concluded the year on an impressive note, recording triple digit growth of 130% for the year 2021. Compared to 10,387 cars sold in 2020, the company clocked annual sales of 23,858 units in 2021. The surge in the sales volume was largely enabled by the launch of KUSHAQ, which has contributed to over 60% of the overall sales volumes for the year, and over 75% in the months since its launch. The sales for December 2021 stood at 3,234 units, compared to 1,303 units sold in December 2020, resulting in a 148% increase in the monthly sales volume.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “For the entire team of ŠKODA Auto India, 2021 signifies a year of achievement and resilience. We have successfully launched the ŠKODA KUSHAQ, ushering a new phase of growth in India. Despite the headwinds in the form of the pandemic and supply constraints that plagued the industry and economy at large, we have achieved triple digit growth in our annual sales volumes. While we built on our product campaigns, we have maintained our sharp focus on customer centricity, expanded our customer touchpoints across the country and embraced innovative and impactful business solutions. We also unveiled the SLAVIA recently, and the premium mid-size sedan will further accelerate ŠKODAs sales growth, that has been ignited by KUSHAQ.”

KUSHAQ – a game changer for ŠKODA Auto India

ŠKODA has witnessed tremendous growth since the launch of KUSHAQ and the mid-size SUV has been instrumental in the successful completion of the first chapter of the India 2.0 project. The project stands testament to a strong focus on expanding the India market, backed by significant investments towards developing a new India specific platform (MQB A0 IN), launching products tailor-made for India, with global cues and building the engineering & manufacturing capabilities of India. KUSHAQ has been appreciated for its superior driving dynamics, powerful yet efficient TSI engine , uncompromising safety, contemporary design aesthetics and the host of features on offer. With KUSHAQ, ŠKODA AUTO India has established itself in new and emerging markets across the country, and has welcomed thousands of new customers into the ŠKODA family.