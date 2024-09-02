Škoda Auto India launches all-new Slavia Monte Carlo

Mumbai –Škoda Auto India has launched the all-new Slavia Monte Carlo edition in India. Taking the sport theme further, the company also introduced an all-new Sportline range within the Kushaq and Slavia line up and announced a path-breaking offer for these cars upping the value and choice quotient for Indian customers.

Commenting on the new introductions, Mr. Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “The Monte Carlo badge has a strong connect with customers, reflecting the spirit of sport and victory. I am happy to share that we launch the Slavia Monte Carlo today. This is part our strategy to grow the Škoda brand in India, which is one of the largest markets for us outside Europe. This special car will have a strong appeal with customers looking for unique, subtle and sporty aesthetics, projecting a discrete sense of style. It is homage to our 112 years in Rallye Monte Carlo, 129 years of rich heritage, and 24 years in India. We have also introduced two new trims – Slavia Sportline and Kushaq Sportline — reflecting our intent to keep the range evolving and contemporary, offering greater choice and value to customers. The Sportline is perfect for customers who seek the sporty aesthetics of the Monte Carlo at a more accessible price point. Together with the new Monte Carlo and Sportline offerings, we look forward to substantially growing the Škoda family in India.”

The anniversary offer

As the launch of this all-new range marks the 112th anniversary since the company’s debut at Rallye Monte Carlo, Škoda Auto India have lined up benefits for customers buying the sport-inspired Monte Carlo and Sportline range of the Kushaq and Slavia. The first 5,000 customers booking any of these four cars will receive benefits of ₹30,000. The offer is operational immediately and will be valid until September 6, 2024.

Monte Carlo in the metal

At the heart of this car beats the proven and tested 1.0 and 1.5 TSI engines. The 1.0 TSI is available with a six-speed manual and automatic. And the 1.5 TSI sends power to the front wheels through a seven-speed DSG. The cars come exclusively in the Tornado Red and Candy White colours. Both these options come with a contrasting Deep Black roof as standard. The Window Garnish houses an all-black theme as do the ORVMs. The black treatment continues to the Radiator Grille Surround, the Garnish around the Fog Lamp, and over the Black R16 Alloy wheels.

Continuing the subtle embellishments is the Monte Carlo badging on the front fenders and the Darkened Taillights. Sporty, black spoilers adorn the car’s front and side skirts and are also on lip of the boot at the rear. The rear also gets a Black Sporty Rear Diffuser and a Black Bumper Garnish. Rounding off the Monte Carlo highlights outside are the subtle and classy door handles finished in Dark Chrome and all the lettering in the exteriors of the Slavia Monte Carlo are in Black.

Monte Carlo within

Inside, the car wears the Monte Carlo Red Theme interior in the all-black sporty cabin. The Décor Frame, Air vents all adorn black. As do the Lower dashboard, the Centre Console Décor, and the Handbrake push button. The steering wheel and gear knob replace their chrome inserts for all black ones. The dark, sporty theme allaying Škoda Auto’s rally roots, continue in the rest of the interior with the and handles all taking on a dark demeanour.

To lend the black interiors with dashes of sporty dynamism are subtle slashes of red across the interiors. The centre of the dash has a single red element continuing through the vents. The Monte Carlo Leatherette seats in Black are bordered by red elements. The two-spoke steering wheel also gets red stitching on them, and the black and red Monte Carlo Theme extends to the infotainment system and the driver’s virtual cockpit. However, the first visual homage before entering this sporty cabin is the Monte Carlo inscribed scuff plates by the front doors. And the driver will immediately notice the Sporty Alu Pedals in the footwell area as they stand out in this red and black Monte Carlo themed décor.

The Sportline

Škoda Auto India also expanded the Kushaq and Slavia range with the debut of the Sportline across the two best-selling Škoda cars. In a move that is the result of customer feedback, Škoda Auto India have now introduced the Sportline, which adds to the existing Classic, Signature, Monte Carlo, and Prestige variants of the Kushaq and Slavia furthering choice and value for customers.

The enhancements

The Sportline trim of both the Kushaq and the Slavia get the blacked-out design elements from the Monte Carlo like the taillights, aero kit and other details. The Slavia Sportline gets R16 Black alloy wheels and the Kushaq is shod with R17 Black alloys. The Sportline also gets LED Headlamps and DRLs in both the Kushaq and Slavia

Features within

The Sportline, like the rest of the Kushaq and Slavia line-up, comes standard with six airbags. In addition, this sporty trim gets an electric sunroof, alloy foot pedals, a connectivity dongle, rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror among various other features.

Enhanced choice and safety

With the addition of the Sportline, the Kushaq and Slavia range further expands with both cars now available in the Classic, Signature, Sportline, Monte Carlo and Prestige variants. Every Škoda comes standard with a minimum of six airbags. Further, the Kushaq and the Slavia have a full 5-star rating for adult and child safety under Global NCAP. The Superb and the Kodiaq are rated the same under Euro NCAP. With the addition of the Slavia Monte Carlo and the Sportline trim across the Kushaq and Slavia, Škoda Auto India has further expanded its fleet of 5-star safe cars.