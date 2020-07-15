ŠKODA AUTO India introduces the RAPID RIDER PLUS

New Delhi: ŠKODA AUTO India unveiled the RIDER PLUS, a new variant of its much celebrated vehicle: the RAPID TSI, at an introductory ex-showroom price of INR 7.99 lacs nationwide taking forward the ‘One Nation, One Price’ philosophy. The new ŠKODA AUTO offering exhibits a perfect blend of the brand’s timeless design ideals, unbending performance, superior build quality, exemplary ‘value for money’ proposition, and enhanced safety and security. The RAPID RIDER PLUS will be available in four colour options, Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver and Toffee Brown, across all authorized ŠKODA AUTO dealership facilities in the country.

Commenting on the introduction of the new ŠKODA RAPID RIDER PLUS, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “ŠKODA AUTO India recently introduced the new RAPID TSI range of products that now boasts state of the art 1.0 TSI petrol engine offering exceptional power output and excellent fuel economy. An overwhelming response from brand loyalists and auto enthusiasts from across the nation has obligated the Czech marque to push the yardstick further and broaden the RAPID range. The RIDER PLUS offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment.”

DESIGN PHILOSOPHY

The RAPID RIDER PLUS sports a modern crystalline appearance synonymous with the brand’s signature design language and legacy. The distinctive black and silver design elements underline the RAPID RIDER PLUS’s assertive and dynamic appearance. The black facade of the ŠKODA signature grille is perfectly complemented by decorative side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars, complementary trunk lip garnish as well as the tasteful new window chrome garnish. The all new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery, is a befitting combination of the Czech heritage and modern technology. The stainless steel scuff plates with ‘RAPID’ inscription further add to the captivating aesthetics.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

‘Drive’ – the new 16.51 cm colour touchscreen central infotainment system in the ŠKODA RAPID RIDER PLUS. It comes equipped with SmartLink™ technology which will help one control selected apps like navigation straight on the infotainment screen and ensure seamless connectivity with a smartphone to keep one connected on the go, while also supporting USB/Aux-in/Bluetooth options. All the installed applications are certified as safe for vehicles and are compatible with MirrorLink®, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

The plethora of features doesn’t end here. The revolutionary Climatronic technology along with dust and pollen filter, adjustable dual rear AC vents, 12 V power socket in front and rear centre console, height and length adjustable multifunction steering wheel, adjustable headrests, foldable armrests, central locking system with remote control, multi-functional display, numerous ‘Simply Clever’ storage solutions, etc. make the RAPID RIDER PLUS even more compelling.

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

At the heart of the ŠKODA RAPID RIDER PLUS is an incredible new TSI mill. Displacing 999 cm3, the three cylinder 1.0 TSI petrol engine fosters an astounding 110 PS (81 kW) of power and 175 Nm of torque. The state of the art drivetrain has been tuned to offer refinement and sets the yardstick in its segment.

The fuel efficiency too is exemplary. The new RIDER PLUS, with the six speed manual transmission, offers 18.97 kmpl under standard test conditions. When compared with the outgoing 1.6 MPI engine, the new ŠKODA RAPID RIDER PLUS offers a 5% upsurge in power and a 14% rise in torque output. At the same time, the new RAPID RIDER PLUS offers a 23% increase in fuel efficiency against the previous motor. The new RIDER PLUS is calibrated for refinement, efficiency as well as performance, and perfectly fits the urbane lifestyle of the ŠKODA AUTO patrons.

ENHANCED SAFETY AND SECURITY

At ŠKODA, safety is a priority and not an option. Which is why ŠKODA AUTO offers essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard across its product portfolio. The safety and security equipment on the RAPID RIDER PLUS includes a wide range of features, such as the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, fuel supply cut off in a crash, and engine immobilizer with floating code system.

‘PEACE OF MIND’ COMES STANDARD WITH A ŠKODA

The ŠKODA Shield Plus ensures 6 years of hassle free ownership experience and utmost ‘PEACE OF MIND’. It incorporates motor insurance, 24 x 7 road side assistance, and an extended warranty. ŠKODA AUTO had previously introduced India’s first 4 year service care programme (4 year warranty, 4 year road side assistance, and an optional 4 year maintenance package).

