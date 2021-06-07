ŠKODA AUTO India announced the start of production of the all-new SUV: ŠKODA KUSHAQ

New Delhi: ŠKODA AUTO India announced the start of production of the KUSHAQ at the SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) plant in Chakan, Pune. With customer deliveries planned to begin in July, this new SUV offers a compelling combination with its striking design, ample space, exceptional comfort, outstanding safety features and modern infotainment systems. ŠKODA KUSHAQ comes with powerful yet efficient TSI engine options, which have been manufactured locally.

The ŠKODA KUSHAQ is based on the MQB-A0-IN, a variant of the modular MQB -A0 platform, specially adapted by ŠKODA for the Indian and global markets. The vast know-how of highly qualified local engineers was leveraged to enable high localization. There is strong involvement of the existing supplier base and local manufacturing in the development. The objective was to match traditional ŠKODA qualities with the requirements of Indian customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gurpratap Boparai, Managing Director, ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd, said, “The production roll out of the first car under the India 2.0 project marks a historic milestone for ŠKODA AUTO and the Volkswagen Group in India. It stands testament to a great collaboration between our teams across the globe and here in India. We have managed to achieve localisation levels up to 95 per cent, which truly puts the engineering and manufacturing expertise of India on the global map. With ŠKODA KUSHAQ, we will be present in one of the fastest growing segments of the automotive industry. We look forward to offering customers an SUV that stands out for its emotive design, unmatched performance, superior build quality, outstanding safety, and numerous Simply Clever solutions, enabling an exemplary value proposition.”

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “With the start of production of the all new KUSHAQ, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of ŠKODA AUTO in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years. The KUSHAQ will offer an unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to an SUV buyer. The team is gearing up for the launch later this month. We have already increased our network reach substantially and have instituted several best practices towards ensuring customer delight. With KUSHAQ, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers into the ŠKODA family.”

ŠKODA KUSHAQ – MUSCULAR AND ELEGANT WITH AN INDIAN TOUCH

The name of the mid-size SUV is derived from Sanskrit, an Indian language that is thousands of years old. In the ‘language of the gods’ still used today, the word ‘Kushak’ means a king or an emperor. This complements the powerful appearance of the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ to perfection.

Available with a choice of powerful yet efficient TSI engine options and boasting of a striking design, modern infotainment systems, high levels of comfort and safety features, and myŠKODA Connect & ŠKODA Play App, this all-new SUV is ideally equipped for a successful start to the brand’s new model campaign in India.

LOCAL DEVELOPMENT AND LOCAL PRODUCTION

The locally developed MQB-A0-IN platform provides the technical basis for the new ŠKODA KUSHAQ as well as for other volume models yet to come. The platform has been designed to meet the new, stricter safety and emission requirements for India. To achieve the desired localisation levels up to 95 per cent, ŠKODA has set up a new MQB- A0-IN production line at its Pune plant. A significant part of the development has been carried out at the new technology centre, which opened in Pune in January 2019. With the local staff’s wealth of expertise and flair for Indian preferences, ŠKODA can respond to changing customer needs in a more targeted, flexible and dynamic manner.