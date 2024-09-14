Skilled in Odisha: Tata Power’s Skill Development Initiative Equipping Hundreds of ITI Students in Odisha with Future-Ready Skills

Bhubaneswar, September 13, 2024 : Following the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tata Power and the Skill Development and Technical Education Department of the Government of Odisha, the comprehensive skill development initiative aimed at empowering ITI students is already making significant progress in equipping them with future-ready skills.

As part of the ‘Skilled in Odisha’ program, Tata Power’s collaboration extends across multiple ITIs throughout the state, benefiting hundreds of students. This initiative is designed to equip students with industry-relevant skills and practical knowledge in the power sector. By bridging the gap between classroom education and real-world application, it significantly enhances the employability of Odisha’s youth.

These programs are meticulously structured to meet both current and future industry needs, with specialized modules focusing on electrical and soft skills. These modules align with the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), ensuring high-quality, standardized training. Nearly 2000 students will be trained in the first phase of this program, with special focus on electrical safety which will help in enhancing the understanding of safe and advanced electric installations in the state.

The introductory sessions were successfully organized at ITI Colleges in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, Pattamundai and Balasore. Tata Power’s experienced professionals have been conducting practical training sessions, offering valuable mentorship to students while exposing them to industry best practices and cutting-edge technologies in the power sector. In addition to classroom learning, students will visit Tata Power led Odisha discoms’ state-of-the-art facilities, including the Network Control Centre, Smart Meter Lab, and 33/11 KV Sub-station, where they will gain hands-on experience with daily operations and safety protocols.

Students who complete these programs will not only receive certification but will also be offered placement opportunities within Tata Power’s Odisha Discoms. The company remains committed to helping these young professionals secure careers that meet industry demands, or encouraging them to embark on entrepreneurial ventures that will contribute to Odisha’s economic growth.

This initiative is not just a commitment to technical education but also a significant step towards building a more skilled and employable workforce in Odisha, aligning with the vision of a self-reliant India.

Tata Power looks forward to expanding the reach of this initiative in the coming months and continuing to contribute to the growth of technical education and employability in Odisha.