Skill India partners Coca-Cola India to launch the Retailer Skill Development Program in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: To empower the retailer community in the states of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) announced a partnership with Coca-Cola India today to launch the Super Power Retailer Program under the Skill India Mission. The program is being piloted in the state of Odisha.

The partnership was formally announced in the esteemed presence of the Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan; Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC; and Sanket Ray, President, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia.

The program facilitates the empowerment and progress of the retailers, marking a significant milestone in Skill India’s efforts to support the workforce. The initiative focuses on enabling the retailers by focusing on building their capacity and capability in today’s modern retailing sector. It focuses on providing training to small and micro retailers, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to better understand consumer behaviours and their preferences. It aims to provide retailers with skills, tools and techniques that are required to succeed in the constantly changing retailer ecosystem and to spread knowledge of best practices, equipping traditional retailers with the right skill set necessary to make their business more profitable, as well as build their business skills.

The Super Power Retailer Program will offer industry-specific skills such as customer management, inventory and stock management, financial management etc. that are tailored to the professional needs of retailers, making the retailer’s proficient and enhancing their knowledge. As part of the program, the participants will undergo a 14-hour training which will comprise of two hours of classroom session and 12 hours of digital training. The training will include physical classroom sessions along with an app-based Learning Management System (LMS) that is accessible on mobile and handheld devices for online modules. The modules will be hosted on Skill India Digital’s platform (SID) and the trainings will be executed through a multimedia approach with a blend of videos, texts, by experienced trainers facilitating learning. The participants will receive a certificate upon completion of classroom, online training, and assessment modules.

Under the partnership, NSDC will support Coca-Cola India in expanding the program’s outreach on SID. This involves creating and refining training content that aligns with industry-specific skill requirements. Additionally, NSDC will facilitate the recruitment of trainers for program implementation and ensure a seamless learning experience by providing the requisite training infrastructure.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said, “As the auspicious celebrations of Durga Puja begin today, we launch the Super Power Retailer program in partnership with Coca-Cola India to empower our retailers and provide training to them on expanding their businesses and enhancing consumer experiences. I am confident that the initiative will play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s economy by skilling, reskilling, and upskilling the retailers by paving the way for their growth. I congratulate all the successful self-reliant retailers who have been awarded today.”

“Aligned with the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making our workforce the biggest beneficiary of developed India, the program aims to provide 14 hours of quality retail training through the Skill India Digital Portal. The retailers will be trained on how to plan and implement business strategies and utilize the vast opportunities extended by digital platforms. The training modules will be available in multiple languages which will enable small shopkeepers as well as big businessmen across the country. We acknowledge this effort to enable a retail ecosystem that will exceed customer expectations, embrace the Future of Work, and provide exponential growth to the industry.” He added.

Reflecting on this milestone, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC said, “A transformative revolution is underway within India’s skill development ecosystem, driven by an unwavering commitment to empower the country’s youth and its ambitious workforce through skill acquisition, enhancement, and adaptation. With Coca-Cola India aligning its efforts with Skill India Digital, I hold a steadfast belief that both our aspiring and established retailers will receive top-notch training to strengthen their capacity and capability. Guided by the Hon’ble Minister’s leadership, the introduction of the Academic Bank of Credit, a digital repository of prior learning experience will further empower our nation’s youth. I encourage corporations to collaborate with Skill India Digital to position India as the global Skill Hub.”

Sanket Ray, President of Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “At Coca-Cola India, we strive to create value for the retailer ecosystem which is an integral part of the business value chain. In the evolving consumer landscape, equipping retailers with key entrepreneurial and digital skills, enhances their relevance for today’s consumers and enables them to be future ready. We applaud the efforts of the Skill India Mission that fosters innovation and provides industry specific skills which are accessible to all.”

By collaborating and aligning efforts, the Government of India and industry stakeholders can shape a skilling ecosystem that drives excellence and economic growth.