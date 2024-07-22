Skill India Mission: Government Delivers Extensive Skill Training Through Dedicated Development Institutes

Under the Government of India’s Skill India Mission (SIM) , the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) delivers skill, re-skill and up-skill training through an extensive network of skill development centres / institutes under various schemes, viz. Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Sikhshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), to all the sections of the society across the country including the State of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh. The SIM aims at enabling youth of India to get future ready, equipped with industry relevant skills. The brief of these schemes is as under:

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY): PMKVY Scheme is for imparting skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) and up-skilling and re-skilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) to youth across the country including rural areas.

Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme: The main target of the JSS is to impart vocational skills to the non-literates, neo-literates and the persons having rudimentary level of education and school dropouts upto 12th standard in the age group of 15-45 years, with due age relaxation in case of “Divyangjan” and other deserving cases. Priority is given to Women, SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in the rural areas and urban low-income areas.

National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS): This Scheme is for promoting apprenticeship training and increasing the engagement of apprentices by providing financial support for payment of stipend to apprentices. Training consists of Basic Training and On-the-Job Training / Practical Training at workplace in the industry.

Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS): This scheme is for providing long-term training through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country. The ITIs offer a range of vocational/skill training courses covering a large number of economic sectors with an objective to provide skilled workforce to the industry as well as self-employment of youth.

District-wise number of candidates trained under the schemes of MSDE during last three years (2021-22 to 2023-24) in the States of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is placed at Annexure-I.

Further, placements were tracked in the STT component of PMKVY in the first three versions of the scheme which is PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0 and PMKVY 3.0 implemented from FY 2015-16 to FY 2021-22. Placement is delinked from PMKVY 4.0, the current version of the scheme under implementation from FY 2022-23, onwards. District-wise number of candidates trained and reported placed under STT component during 2019-20, 2020-21 & 2021-22 in the States of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is placed at Annexure-II.

Since the details in aforesaid Annexure-I and II are too lengthy, these have been uploaded on Ministry’s website at https://msde.gov.in/en/useful-links/parl-ques/lok-sabha

A robust and comprehensive assessment system is in place to accurately evaluate the skills and knowledge gained by candidates during the training process. After completing the training program, the candidate undergoes a meticulous assessment conducted with fairness and objectivity by accredited Assessment Agencies. These agencies are recognized by National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET). Upon successfully passing the assessments, the candidate is awarded a certificate by an Awarding Body approved by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

