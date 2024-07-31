Skill India Digital Hub Enhances Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Through Digital Integration

Government has taken a major step towards digital ecosystem for skilling through the launch of Skill India Digital Hub Platform in September 2023. Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) is a digital platform to synergize India’s skill development, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape. Its primary objective is to provide a comprehensive and accessible platform for skill enhancement, offering industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship support. SIDH is a digital expansion of skilling opportunities and integrated platform that have digital job exchange between stakeholders. SIDH is at the intersection of two of the most important initiatives of the Government- Skill India & Digital India. Built on Mobile-First approach, SIDH caters diverse needs of a citizen for skill development such as discovery of courses, schemes, apprenticeships, and job opportunities based on preferences and aspirations, Learning Management System for digital skilling, Portable Verified Credentials, etc. It aims to serve India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for skill development, education, employment and entrepreneurship landscape of India.

As on June, 2024, around 88 Lakh candidates have been registered, 9.59 Lakh mobile app have been downloaded and 7.63 Lakh candidates have been enrolled for online courses on SIDH which has 752 online courses, leading to 7.37 lakh minutes of digital content readily available and accessible for learners. The SIDH platform offers courses and apprenticeships opportunities to the learners. The platform is envisioned to integrate with MSME and facilitate access to entrepreneurship schemes to the learners and job seekers.

Further following initiatives are also taken by MSDE to promote digital and online skill training: