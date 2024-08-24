SJTA Urges ASI DG to Begin Ratna Bhandar Inspection Using Latest Technology

Following the removal of all empty cupboards and chests from Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has requested the ASI DG to commence an inspection using advanced technology. The inspection will cover the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar to check for secret tunnels or chambers. SJTA has asked the ASI to minimize any adverse impact on the temple and to conduct the work with expertise from institutions like IIT or CBRI. Post-inspection, the process will include repair works and the counting and valuation of valuables, which have been moved to a temporary strong room.