SJTA appointed New India Assurance to provide for Health Insurance coverage for all the Sevaks of of Shree Jagannatha Temple

Puri: Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) has appointed New India Assurance to provide for Health Insurance coverage for all the Sevaks (Priests) of Shree Jagannatha Temple, Puri.

This was finalized today in a meeting chaired by

Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, SJTA.

Further, an additional cover of Rs 3 Lakh for up to 25 persons for treatment of Cancer and Kidney transplantation will also be provided under the scheme.

SJTA looks forward to an effective partnership with New India Assurance for taking care of the health requirements of the Sevaks.