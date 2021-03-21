Sixth Annual Convocation of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Xavier University, Bhubaneswar hosted its 6th Annual Convocation at 5.30 P.M. on the 20th of March, 2021, at the Xavier Institute of Management, Xavier Square, Bhubaneswar. A total of 689 students from various programs such as the Doctoral Program, MBA-Business Management, MBA-Human Resource Management, MBA-Rural Management, MBA-Sustainability Management, MBA-Urban Management & Governance, Executive MBA, MA (Mass Communication), and Master of Business Finance graduated on this occasion. The graduating batch of students have outdone themselves with their effort to become responsible corporate citizens and are sure to be the leaders of tomorrow. The convocation is an opportunity to celebrate their achievements before bidding them farewell, as they set off into the ever-changing, volatile business world of today.

Shri T.V. Narendran, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Steel Limited is the Chief Guest and the Convocation Speaker for the occasion. Viewed as the crisis man driving a cultural change within Tata Steel, his words of wisdom inspired the students. Amongst the distinguished personalities present were Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., Chairman of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and Shri. Rajive Kaul, Chairman at Nicco Engineering Services Limited, Promoter-Director at Nicco Parks & Resorts Limited and Chairman Emeritus of the Xavier University Board of Governors, Deans of different schools of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, Officials of Xavier University, Bhubaneswar and noted Academicians, Senior Government Officials and Corporate Leaders, who are also a part of our elite Board of Governors.

Welcoming the guests, faculty members, and students, Prof. Shridhar Kumar Dash, Dean, XIMB in his motivating speech expressed his gratitude for the graduating batch of 2018-20 and their contributions to the University. He urged the students to rise higher and carry the legacy forward of our revered institute. Further, he also instilled hope by saying, “We have faith in god, and we are proud of mankind’s spirit and are hopeful we will fight this pandemic, together.”

Dr. Fr. Antony R. Uvari, S.J, Vice Chancellor, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, in his Vice Chancellor Report detailed the achievement of Xavier University for the academic year 2019-2020. He elaborated about the rich achievements of the students in placements- both summers and finals, the vast development of faculty research and publications, and commemorated the medal recipients by thanking them for their contributions to the University. He wished the graduating batch of 2018-20 by saying, “Dear graduating students, my prayers go out to each one of you as you step out of the home of Xavier University into the real world.”

Addressing the audience in his Chairman’s speech, Fr. Jerome Cutinha, S.J., expressed the importance of adaptability and resilience, especially in these times when virtual reality and augmented reality has become the new normal. He reminded the graduating batch of their responsibility to their family and society and how this obligation will give them a sense of direction. “Leaders don’t walk down but reorient their ways according to the new norms,” he said.

The Chairman Emeritus Shri Rajive Kaul addressed the audience by saying, “The whole world acknowledges that all of you and your colleagues together are going to take India to great heights. All of you, with the values you have imbibed at Xavier Institute of Management and Xavier University, Bhubaneswar. I know, you will stand in great strength, and all of you will be propelling India to an India which is strong, vibrant, and greater as the years goes by. “

As the Convocation Speaker, the Chief Guest of the evening, Shri T.V. Narendran addressed the gathering with his words of inspiration. Congratulating everyone, he expressed, “Do things that you are passionate about. Join companies you are passionate about, so that no one has to push you for excellence. Your ability to persevere and be resilient is going to be very important in your journey. You must take tough calls, and at the same time, understand the consequences of your tough calls on people. It is a credibility you build, and that authenticity will decide whether you become a good leader or not. The more successful, the more grounded you need to be. The work we do creates a brand for the institute, and this is a responsibility we carry all our life.”

The top rank holders across schools were recognized and awarded with Gold Medals by the Chief Guest for their achievements in Academic excellence. The list of rank holders for all schools has been attached herewith.

Finally, the event came to a successful end with the vote of thanks by Prof. Fr. E.A. Augustine, S.J., Registrar, where he expressed his appreciation to the guests of honor, faculty, IT and communications, and finally, the student volunteers for making the 6th Annual Convocation a resounding success.