Six More New Sweets Launched Under Verka Brand Name

Chandigarh: As part of the startegy adopted by MILKFED to expand its market, the Cooperation Minister S. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accompanied by Cooperative Societies Vikas Garg, MD Milkfed Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, MD Chandigarh Sweets Ramesh Aggarwal on Monday launched the Six new Sweets i.e. Kaju Burfi, Brown Peda, Soan Papdi, Milkcake, Navratan Laddu and Motichoor Laddu, manufactured under brand name Verka on Public Private Partnership (PPP).



Speaking on the occasion, S. Randhawa said that Milkfed’s prime objective is to provide its Milk Producers’ best remunerative prices and good marketing for the products being produced. During lockdown period the entire world was reeling under Pandemic-19 and during the same time, it was realised that the consumer interest has shifted towards packed products. Considering the opportunity, Milkfed found it an opportune time to introduce Sweets, Bakery and Namkeen products under PPP and started packaging the required products.



Divulging further, the Minister said that Milkfed has inked an agreement with Chandigarh Sweets for the production and sale of Verka branded Sweets, Bakery and Namkeen under PPP by taking brand royalty from the member partner. In accordance with the agreed terms and conditions, the party shall give a minimum turnover of Rs. 30 Crore per annum and shall also ensure the products also sell at International level as well as National level. He said that Milkfed is going to launch variety of Namkeen and Bakery products under the same model very shortly. He said that the quality of milk products is being augmented by modernizing all Verka Milk Plants of Milkfed.



Elaborating about the products, the Minister said that earlier Verka used to manufacture and sell Verka brand Sweets during the Festival season only, whereas the consumers used to demand the products throughout the year. Therefore, keeping in view the demand, Milkfed has entered into an agreement with the party under PPP Model by doing this Milkfed has not only save on infrastructure but also encash its brand goodwill, which will further improve the turnover and net profit on account of percentage royalty which Milkfed shall get.



The MD Milkfed Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said on the occasion that Milkfed even during this pandemic period is growing by leaps and bounds and launching various products to expand its handling capacities. He further said that the development and expansion projects worth Rs 254 Crore are under progress at Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Patiala Dairies besides Punjab Government besides NABARD assisted Mega Dairy Projects at Bassi Pathana with cost of Rs 138 Crore would be completed by the end of this month. He also informed that Milkfed has successfully launched Dairy Whitener, Haldi Dudh, PIO Sweetened Flavored Milk and Real Fruit Ice Creams.



The Administrator, Milkfed and Registrar, Cooperative Societies Vikas Garg said that at the time of COVID-19 Pandemic, when the whole country was reeling under economic slowdown in the Industry and Service sector, Milkfed in the overall interest of milk producers; has procured 17% more milk than it had procured in the financial year 2020-21. This has eased out cash liquidity at producers’ end and helped in sustaining the rural economy.



MD Chandigarh Sweets Ramesh Aggarwal said that with this initiative the rising demand of Verka products due to its global brand patronage in USA, Canada, UK, Australia and Gulf Countries would easily met besides in domestic market.

