Six more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; Total death toll 103

Bhubanneswar: 8 more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; 6 succumb to the virus, another 2 die of other health complications. Covid19 death toll crosses 100-mark in Odisha with 6 more fatalities today. Total mortalities climb to 103.

Six Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 63-year old Male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Intra-cranial hemorrhage.

2. A 26-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

3. A 68-year old Male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

4. A 58-year old Male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Lung Cancer.

5. A 75-year old Male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Bronchiectasis.

6. A 74-year old Male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

Two Covid positive patients due to other causes.

1. A 40-year old female of Sundargarh district due to Cancer of Ovary, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Injury.

2. A 46-year old female of Puri district due to Cancer of Lungs.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 647 new COVID19 Cases Today, Total Tally 18757. Ganjam reports the highest of 225 cases followed by Cuttack with 84 cases. Khurda is next with 68 positives. 431 cases detected from quarantine centres while 216 are local contacts.

