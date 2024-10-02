Six KISS Rugby Players Selected in Indian Team to participate in Asia Rugby (Men’s & Women’s) Championship 2024 in Kathmandu, Nepal

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Rugby Football Union has announced the selection of senior men’s and women’s squads for the upcoming Asia Rugby Championship 2024, set to take place in Kathmandu, Nepal from October 4-6, 2024.

Pleased to inform you that the six players from KISS have been selected to represent India in this championship. The selection process included a national trial and coaching camp conducted in two phases: the first from 1st to 20th August, 2024, and the second from 24th September to 1st October, 2024, held at the SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Name of Men’s Players

Ganesh Dhangada Majhi (Vice Captain) Asis Sabar Ajit Hansdah

Name of Women’s Players

Hupi Majhi (Vice Captain) Dumuni Marndi Nirmalya Rout

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, along with Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, General Secretary of the Odisha Rugby Football Association, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the selected players. They wish the teams the best of luck for the upcoming Asia Rugby Men’s & Women’s Championship 2024.