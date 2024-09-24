Bhubaneswar: Six KISS Rugby Players Selected for Under-18 Indian Team to participate in Asia Rugby U18 Championship 2024 in Johor, Malaysia.

The Indian Rugby Football Union has released a selection for the U18 Boys’ and Girls’ National Squads that will represent India at the Asia Rugby U18 Championship 2024 to be held in Johor, Malaysia, from September 28-29, 2024.

Pleased to inform you that the following Six Rugby Players from KISS, Odisha have been selected in the Under 18 squads and for the said championship Indian Rugby Football Union conducted national selection trial cum coaching camp from 27th August to 25th September, 2024 at SAI Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Kolkata, West Bengal.

Boys

1. Charan Hembram (Captain)

2. Bharat Pujari

3. Bidyadhar Majhi

4. Pradeep Kanhar

Girls

1. Basi Ho (Captain)

2. Manisha Majhi

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS, along with Mr. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, General Secretary of the Odisha Rugby Football Association, have extended their heartfelt congratulations to the selected players. They wish the teams the best of luck for the upcoming Asia Rugby U18 Championship 2024.