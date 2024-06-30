SIP Abacus Prodigy 2024: Where Young Minds Conquer Math with Lightning Speed

• Bhubaneswar witnessed over 1100 participants from across Odisha converge in a celebration of mathematical excellence

Bhubaneswar : Witnessing young minds transform into arithmetic wizards was the awe-inspiring spectacle at the SIP Abacus Prodigy Competition held for the first time in Odisha. This state-level event, held at East Coast Railway Indoor Stadium Bhubaneswar today, saw over 1100 participants from across Odisha converge in a celebration of mathematical excellence.

Dr Arun Prakash, Chairman, K T Global School, Bhubaneswar, Ms. Ipsita Dash, Principal, Unit 8 DAV Public School Bhubaneswar were present on this occasion.

Mr. Dinesh Victor, MD of SIP Abacus India and International, aptly described the competition’s unique essence: SIP Prodigy is one of the largest of its kind in India. What sets it apart is the sheer scale and complexity. Imagine children not just solving arithmetic, but tackling 300 sums in just 11 minutes, and not with small numbers! It’s truly amazing to see these young minds master arithmetic with such confidence and speed.

The competition wasn’t just about speed; it was a testament to the concentration skills that the children developed under the SIP Abacus program. Participants aged 6-14 from across the state participated in the contest. Children solved around 300 sums in under 11 minutes– no challenge was too daunting for these young prodigies.

Witnessing the children’s lightning-fast calculations, Mr. Shubhajit Mullick, Regional Head of Eastern India (SIP Abacus) exclaimed, “SIP Abacus Prodigy is happening for the first time in Odisha. Am very happy to see such a gathering of students and parents from all over the State. It’s a wonderful experience! The fear of math would disappear if such training were given to school children. I strongly recommend it for primary levels.”

The SIP Abacus Prodigy Competition is more than just a competitive event; it’s a platform where young minds discover the joy of math, pushing their boundaries and unlocking their potential. The sight of children conquering complex calculations with lightning speed is a testament to the power of dedicated learning and the transformative impact of programs like SIP Abacus.

“The SIP Abacus program goes beyond competition preparation. It instills a deep appreciation for math in its students, making it a fun and engaging subject rather than a dreaded one. Through the use of the abacus, children develop mental calculation skills, improve their concentration and memory, and build a strong foundation in logical thinking”, stated Mr. Sandip Wali – Business Head, SIP Academy India.

With over 8,50,000 students trained since its inception in 2003, SIP Academy India has established itself as a leading force in skill development for children.

“The program’s success lies in its holistic approach. It combines structured learning with interactive activities and games, keeping children motivated and engaged. This not only enhances their academic performance but also fosters a lifelong love for learning and intellectual curiosity”, said Mr. Wali.

The SIP Abacus Prodigy Competition stands as a shining example of its commitment to nurturing young minds and cultivating a passion for math. As Mr. Sunil Nayak State Head, (SIP Abacus Odisha) aptly stated, “The competition is a stepping stone, but the real reward is the confidence and joy it sparks in these young mathematicians.”

SIP Abacus Prodigy Competition has come to a close, but its legacy lives on. It is a testament to the power of dedication, the magic of learning, and the boundless potential that lies within every young mind. The future of math looks bright, with these young prodigies leading the way, armed with their abacus skills and a love for numbers that will surely conquer any challenge.